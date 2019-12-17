Grand Rapids Herald-Review
COLERAINE — Even though the Greenway High School boys basketball team was hurt by graduation, the Raiders are expected to be amongst the Section 7AA title contenders again this season.
That is mainly because they return senior forward Dylan DeChampeau who entered the season with more than 2,000 points for his career. He will be a tough stop for any opponent of the Raiders’ this season.
James Earley, who is entering his sixth season as head coach at Greenway, said the Raiders progressed farther last season in the playoffs than they ever have before during his tenure as coach, reaching the Section 7AA semifinals. Greenway lost seniors Jace Hansen-Cochran, a big scorer and leader, along with Billy Johannsen to graduation.
“I think we have some guys with a lot of playing time returning but we definitely need to mix in some guys who haven’t had that much playing time in the past,” Earley said. “We have some young guys who we are hoping are going to mix in really well.”
DeChampeau and guard Gordon Skaar, both seniors, will lead the Raiders this season. Other key players who saw plenty of varsity time last year are junior forward J.J. Hall, and freshman point guard Grant Hansen.
Other players who are battling for playing time include sophomore guard Westin Smith, junior guard Gabe Gould, senior guard James Duquette, sophomore guard Israel Hartman, junior forward Rylee Oviatt, junior forward Michael Butterfield, junior forward Holden Hron, junior forward Gavin McNamar, sophomore forward Mathias MacKnight, and senior center Damareon Jefferson.
“Dylan DeChampeau is already the school’s leading scorer of all time and any time you have a guy like that he is going to really assist you in trying to get some wins,” Earley said. “As Dylan goes a lot of times our team can go that way as well. If he is having a good game, we usually are doing pretty well.
“Our freshman point guard, Grant Hansen, is an outstanding player and he has really made a nice jump in the off season. I think that’s going to show on the court this year.”
Earley said keys to a successful season for Greenway starts with the team playing together, and the players knowing their roles.
“We need to work together as a team, having a good defense, a good offense, and I think it starts with playing together,” Earley said.
In Section 7AA this season, Earley said it is hard to tell early how teams have been affected by graduation and other factors.
“The teams that are usually strong will probably will be good and we will see what other teams lie in store here,” Earley explained.
Assisting Earley in the coaching department this season are Tina Gould, Austin Hujanen and Aaron Morhart.
“I think we have some really hard workers who got some guys to work hard in the summer,” Earley said. “I am hoping that is going to show through. I hope we have some fun out there too and I hope we are working hard at the same time.”
