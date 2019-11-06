Grand Rapids Herald-Review
COLERAINE — In the years since the Greenway High School volleyball team last earned a state appearance in 2001, the postseason has ended in pure agony for Raiders coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson and the Greenway players and fans.
The Raiders had played in numerous section championship matches but had been thwarted each time in their goal to get to state. So, when Greenway finally achieved that elusive state berth after steamrolling past defending Section 7A champion Carlton last Saturday, it ended a long streak of “oh so close but yet so far” experiences for the Raiders.
“It feels great,” said Tomberlin-Anderson about the section championship. “I’m tickled for the girls that they get this opportunity. So many Greenway teams have been so close and just didn’t quite get there so I think for all those players that didn’t quite get there, they are pretty excited for this team.”
It will be the fifth appearance in the state tournament for Greenway. The Raiders played in the state tournament in 1983, then placed second in state in 1984. Greenway won the state title in 1985 – a team in which Tomberlin-Anderson was the starting setter while the team was coached by her mother, Karen Tomberlin. The last state appearance before this year was in 2001.
Tomberlin-Anderson said Greenway came out strong in the Carlton match, wanting to play it point-by-point and maximize its ability on every play. She said the Raider athletes stepped up to play hard around top players Claire Vekich and Mikhara Anderson.
“We know how good Carlton was defensively so we knew we had to attack and attack,” said Tomberlin-Anderson.
Greenway didn’t get any favors with the first-round draw in the state tournament as it will face No. 1 seed Minneota on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 1 p..m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
“We have video on Minneota and all we can do is control our side of the court and play point-by-point,” Tomberlin-Anderson explained. “But we also defensively know what we need to do to try to stop their best attackers as well. So, the pressure should be on them and I feel like that if everybody plays their role, upsets happen. So, we are OK with being the underdogs again.”
In other first-round games in Class A, Mounds Park Academy takes on Fosston, Medford will play Belgrade-Broten-Elrosa, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown meets Henning.
It is no secret around the state that Greenway’s Vekich, a junior, is one of the top players. Tomberlin-Anderson said she figures that Vekich will be triple teamed at the net during the state tournament.
“Claire does a really good job with getting triple-teamed, but boy, that really leaves other kids open too,” the coach explained.
Tomberlin-Anderson thought back 34 years to 1985, when Greenway captured the state title. She said the Raiders that year first of all needed to play consistently.
“We also needed to trust each other and have good chemistry on the team,” said Tomberlin-Anderson. “On that state championship team, everybody played their role and trusted each other.”
Tomberlin-Anderson said the athletes are extremely excited, but she said with so much commotion in regards to the state trip, she has advised her players to relax.
“I walked into practice yesterday and told the girls to lie down in the middle of the court, close their eyes and just soak it all in, and not sweat the small stuff,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “I told them to disregard all the planning and stuff that is going around them and put themselves in a bubble and just focus on the state tournament.
“I told them they did it and they should enjoy the ride and not get wrapped up in all the hoopla.”
Tomberlin-Anderson said the Greenway community is excited for the Raiders’ state trip.
“Greenway is such a tight-knit community and it brings out people you haven’t talked with or heard from in years,” the coach said. “Everybody including myself is very proud of the team. We are hoping the girls give it their all. They need to keep battling against the good teams down there.”
