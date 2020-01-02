HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team faced-off with the Greenway Raiders Thursday night at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
In what would be best described as an adrenaline-draining game, the Raiders came away with a 3-2 overtime victory.
The game’s first opportunity came at 3:48 in when Hibbing/Chisholm went on the power play after a Greenway penalty.
The Bluejackets’ power play cycled the puck well and got a few shots on net, but Raider goalie Logan Wright came up with the stops to keep the game scoreless.
The next man-advantage saw Greenway going a skater up.
Greenway’s Ben Troumbly received a pass from Brock Trboyevich and got the puck past Vitek Vozdecky to give Greenway a 1-0 lead.
After the goal, Hibbing/Chisholm started to test Wright a little more.
Ethan Lund danced his way around a couple Raider defensemen and found himself coming down on Wright’s glove side. Lund flipped the puck just over the net.
The next opportunity saw Lund as the playmaker when he found Keeghan Fink who got a shot off from the middle of the ice. Wright kept the game scoreless with a blocker save, but the Raiders took a penalty as the teams fought for control of the rebound.
This time, it would be the Bluejackets power play that found the twine.
Mitchell Ziemba beat Wright to tie the game at one. Lund and Kasey Kemp assisted on the goal.
In the second period the Raiders came out flying.
They would be rewarded 2:30 in when Ty Donahue had the puck bounce on his stick after a battle in front of Vozdecky. Donahue got to the side of the net and got the puck past the sliding Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender.
Seven minutes later, Hibbing/Chisholm would answer back.
Eric Sandborn took a shot from the point that was deflected and hit the back wall.
The puck bounced back toward the net, and Bluejacket senior Matt Edmonds was in the right spot as he got the puck past Wright for the equalizer.
Later in the period, Hibbing/Chisholm took a penalty setting up an important power play.
The Bluejackets kept the Raiders out of the net and kept the game tied.
Then with three minutes to go, Vozdecky would face his toughest test.
A Greenway forward caught a pass behind the Hibbing/Chisholm defensemen and went in all alone.
Vozdecky made the save while falling to his right, keeping the game even.
In the third period, both teams needed some timely penalty killing.
Greenway found itself going to the box twice, while Hibbing/Chisholm took the last penalty of the game with less than five minutes left in regulation.
As time started winding down in the third, the two teams started to trade rushes with each other.
Hibbing/Chisholm wasn’t going to give Greenway anything easy.
The Bluejackets blocked shots and got sticks in passing lanes to keep Greenway from getting quality chances.
The Raiders did the same things in their end, refusing to let the other team get an easy one.
Three periods wasn’t enough to decide the game so the teams went back out for eight more minutes.
Overtime looked very similar to the end of the third.
Both teams exchanged rushes down the ice, and seeming to get closer to finally getting the winning goal on every rush.
Eventually, Greenway brought the puck into the Hibbing/Chisholm end.
After a deflection, Cade Predovich corralled the puck and hesitated long enough to get an angle on Vozdecky. Predovich’s shot found the net and Greenway skated off with the victory.
The Bluejackets are back in action today at 7 p.m., when they host Rochester Mayo at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
GHS 1 1 0 1 — 3
HC 1 1 0 0 — 2
First Period — 1. GHS, Troumbly (Trboyevich), PP, 9:15; 2. HC, Ziemba (Lund, Kemp), PP, 16:06
Second Period — 3. GHS, Donahue (Ezra Carlson, Predovich), 2:38; 4. HC, Edmonds (Blake Frider, Sanborn), 9:37
Third Period — No scoring
Overtime — 5. GHS, Predovich (Trombly, Micah Gernander), 4:13
Goalie Saves — Greenway: Logan Wright 6-10-11-1—28; Hibbing/Chisholm: Vitek Vozdecky 8-10-8-5—31
Penalties — Greenway 5-10; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6
