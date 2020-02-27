EVELETH — In their final regular season game, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team ran in to a buzz-saw.
The hot shooting team from Greeway nailed 13 three-pointers on ther way to the 88-56 win.
The Raiders were led by Dylan DeChampeau hit five 3-pointers on his way to 40 points.
“There isn’t much you can do when a team shoots like they were,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Adam Roen said. “What I can say is that was not us out there tonight.”
