EVELETH — In their final regular season game, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team ran in to a buzz-saw.

The hot shooting team from Greeway nailed 13 three-pointers on ther way to the 88-56 win.

The Raiders were led by Dylan DeChampeau hit five 3-pointers on his way to 40 points.

“There isn’t much you can do when a team shoots like they were,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Adam Roen said. “What I can say is that was not us out there tonight.”

