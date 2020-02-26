Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — As the anchor swimmer on the 200 freestyle relay, Zach Quirk put it upon himself to get his teammates down to the state meet.
When everything was said and done, the Bluestreaks ended up fourth, and missed a shot at state.
During the medal ceremony, it was evident that the emotion of the moment swept over Quirk and his relay mates as their seasons were coming to a close.
Only Quirk had one more event to swim, the 100 breaststroke.
It was there that those tears of sadness turned into tears of joy.
Quirk placed third at the Section 6A Meet, which qualified him for the State Class A Meet, which begins Friday with preliminary-round action at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus, beginning at noon.
Quirk felt like he let his teammates down.
“I was mad, but I kept telling myself, ‘There’s nothing to lose now. If you go you go. If you don’t, you don’t,’” Quirk said. “That will be the end of it. It’s like swimming the English Channel, then at the end you get no recognition for it.
“It kind of stunk to see that, three of your best friends aren’t going to swim in the state meet, but there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Zach’s coach and father, Don Quirk, could see how emotional they all got after that race.
“They kind of got their hearts torn out there,” Don said. “They saw they were in it, and they got more and more excited as that race went on. They got the blood pumping and the emotions going.
“When it ended in defeat like that, it was crushing. For some of the boys, it was their last swim of the season, some the last of their careers. They broke down. It was contagious.”
The elder Quirk had to put his coaching instincts to the test.
“Shortly after the medals, I told Zach to go down in the warmup pool,” Don said. “He went and did a little decomposing, came back up and I could tell he was mad. He was focused. He was beating his chest and legs.
“He had some anger inside. I thought, ‘He might be ready to go.’ Sure enough, he got stronger and stronger. Coming down the fourth length, I could tell that he was taking it home.”
Somehow, some way, the younger Quirk put his emotions to the side and swam a strong breaststroke.
“It was in the past. There was nothing I could do about it,” Zach said. “I knew I had one more event, and that was one of our best shots to go. I decided if this was going to be the race, it might as well be this one.”
That near miss made Zach stronger, not weaker.
“I told Patrick (Hake) that there’s a lot of things that he’s done that I don’t bet against him anymore,” Don said. “He finds a way to get things done that are amazing. He had that much in him for that race.
“I know it was heart, hard work and dedication. It was a will to win. For our program, that does a lot. This is a hard sport. It’s a bunch of work. If you don’t get rewarded at the end, it’s frustrating.”
Now, Zach sets his sights on the state meet. It’s the first time he’s qualified as an individual.
“It’s awesome,” Quirk said. “I’m bringing down some of my friends. It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to compete with the best swimmers across the state. It’s intimidating to look at people going eight seconds faster than you, but it’s always a race.
“You can always win.”
