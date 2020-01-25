HIBBING — In the past three games, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has only scored one goal against Grand Rapids, Hermantown and Warroad.
That inability to score and not generate good scoring opportunities didn’t get any easier Saturday when Thief River Falls left town with a 6-0 victory over the Bluejackets at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm fired just 12 shots on net against the Prowlers, and the Bluejackets only had one or two good scoring chances on Thief River Falls goalie Noah Rupprecht.
To make matters worse, the Bluejackets have been giving up early goals, and that happened again when Brendan Bottern scored just 1:52 into the contest, then Thief River Falls took a 2-0 lead when Blake Biermaier tallied a power-play goal at 10:41.
“We’re our own worst enemy,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “We made a defensive-zone breakdown and it ends up in our net. We take a penalty, and they score.
“It’s all of the things we talk about that you can’t do, we do.”
That penalty came at 10:01 of the period, and it only took Thief River Falls 40 seconds to score as Blake Biermaier lit the lamp at 10:41 to make it 2-0.
Just like that, Hibbing/Chisholm was behind the eight-ball once again, and it didn’t help that the Bluejackets only had four shots on net in the first period.
Everytime Hibbing/Chisholm had a possible opportunity, the Prowlers always got back on defense to prevent a shot on goal.
“We’re not shooting,” Tomberlin said. “We’re taking too long to shoot. A good number of our attempted shots get either deflected or blocked and end up in the netting. Instead of letting it go, we message the puck.
“Especially against teams that skate well, like the last four teams have, they get their sticks on what would have been a good scoring chance. Second- and third-opportunties, we not only have to get shots on net, but we have to crash the net. If you’re not getting rebounds, you’re not getting shots. It’s frustrating.”
The Prowlers would score the first goal of the second period at 6:45, from Evan Bushy, then at 8:17, Tucker Skime scored a power-play goal to make it 4-0.
The Bluejackets were getting a chance on the power play, but they took two-straight penalties to give Thief River Falls a 5-on-3 advantage for 28 seconds.
The Prowlers wasted that opportunity with a penalty of their own, but they still got a power-play tally just nine-seconds later on Bushy’s second goal of the game.
Hibbing/Chisholm did have a 5-on-4 advantage for over one minute, but the Bluejackets didn’t generate a shot on goal.
Hibbing/Chisholm only had three shots on net in the second period.
Thief River Falls finished the scoring at 6:44 of the third. Biermaier got the tally.
The Bluejackets have to regroup and get ready for Tuesday when they travel to International Falls to take on the Broncos.
“We have to be prepared and ready to play,” Tomberlin said. “They have to buy in to what we’re doing. They have to buy in to the guy next to you is more important than you are. Until then, it’s not going to happen.”
Rupprecht would finish with 12 saves. Vitek Vozdecky had 41 stops.
TRF 2 3 1 — 0
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. TRF, Brendan Bottern (Evan Bushy), 1:52; 2. TRF, Blake Biermaier (Will Johnson, Tylan Johnson), pp, 10:41.
Second Period — 3. TRF, Bushy (Grant Hartmann), 6:45; 4. TRF, Tucker Skime (Bushy, Kaden Bakken), pp, 8:17; 5. TRF, Bushy (Biermaier), pp, 14:01.
Third Period — 6. TRF, Biermaier (Hartmann), 6:44.
Goalie Saves — Thief River Falls, Noah Rupprecht 4-3-5—12; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 13-18-10—41.
Penalties — Thief River Falls 5-10; Hibbing/Chisholm 7-14.
Women’s Basketball
HCC 75
Central Lakes 57
BRAINERD — The Cardinals improved to 5-2 in the Northern Division with the 18-point victory over the Raiders in MCAC action Saturday.
Klaryssa Whelan led the way for Hibbing with 27 points. She was followed closely behind by Alexis Desjarlait with 22. Amaiyah had 10.
Maggi Fellerman had 24 for Central Lakes. Haley Youngbauer had 16, and Lillee Hardee had 11.
HCC 18 27 14 16 — 75
CL 12 17 18 10 — 57
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 6, Alexis Desjarlait 22, Athena Dunham 7, Amaiyah Robinson 10, Klaryssa Whelan 27, Madeline Mann 3.
Central Lakes: Haley Youngbauer 16, Lillee Hardee 11, Paige Wallevand 6, Maggi Fellerman 24.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 17; Central Lakes 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 9-14; Central Lakes 18-22; 3-pointers: Lislegard 2, Desjarlait 4, Whelan, Hardee, Fellerman 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.