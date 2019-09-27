PROCTOR — The Proctor scored 41 unanswered points en route to a 41-14 victory over Hibbing in high school football action at Terry Egerdahl Field Friday.
The Rails started the scoring in the first quarter as Trevor Lindberg ran one in from six yards out, then in the second quarter, Cole Johnson caught a 27-yard scoring strike from Even Checkalski to make it 14-0 at the half.
In the third quarter, Lindberg put the game out of reach with a 3-yard scoring run, then Cody Urie rambled over from five yards out.
Nick Jauhola caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Checkalski to make it 34-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dominic Jauhola would end Proctor’s scoring with a 10-yard scoring run.
The Bluejackets were able to score twice in the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter.
Eli Erickson caught a 65-yard scoring strike from Mayson Brown, then Erickson and Brown hooked up again for a 54-yard pass to make it 41-14.
Lindberg would finish with over 113 yards rushing on the day.
Checkalski had 137 yards through the air.
Brown finished with 158 yards through the air. Erickson had 119
of those yards.
HHS 0 0 0 14 — 14
PHS 7 7 20 7 — 41
First Quarter:
P — Trevor Lindberg 6 run (Ben Harnell)
Second Quarter:
P — Cole Johnson 27 pass from Evan Checkalski (Harnell kick)
Third Quarter:
P — Lindberg 3 run (Harnell kick)
P — Cody Urie 5 run (Harnell kick)
P — Nick Jauhola 15 pass from Checkalski (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter:
P — Dominic Jauhola 10 run (Harnell kick)
H — Eli Erickson 65 pass from Mayson Brown
(Erickson pass from Brown)
H — Erickson 54 pass from Brown (run failed)
Cherry 46
Northeast Range 14
BABBITT — Justin Caple scored three touchdowns as the Tigers beat the Nighthawks on the road Friday.
Caple scored on touchdown runs 35 yards, 75 yards and 2 yards, all in the first quarter.
Ryan Peterson would score twice in the second quarter on a 4-yard scoring pass and a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Austin Michels scored on a 52-yard run and a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Dillon Gorsma had a 17-yard scoring run, and Bralyn Lislegard scored from six yards out for Northeast Range.
