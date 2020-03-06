GRAND RAPIDS — The No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers lived up to their seed on Friday night in Section 7AAA Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal action at Duluth East High School.
Princeton led by just five points at the half but then came out in the second half to take control of the game. Princeton extended its lead to 57-41 midway through the second half and it went on to take a 77-66 victory and earn a berth into the section finals.
Both teams were able to put points on the scoreboard in the first half. While Princeton exhibited a balanced scoring attack, Grand Rapids was once again led by senior John Sutherland. The lead switched between teams throughout the first half, and the Thunderhawks at one time led 23-19. However, despite 25 first-half points from Sutherland, Princeton went on a run late in the half to take a 42-37 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Tigers came out and took control of the second half early in building up a big lead. Princeton had a 57-41 advantage with under 10 minutes to play but Grand Rapids never stopped battling. A basket from Sutherland pulled the Thunderhawks to within 60-53, but two 3-pointers by Princeton extended the lead to 13 points with under five minutes to play.
Grand Rapids was unable to make a run from there as Princeton went on to the victory.
Sutherland ended a memorable career for Grand Rapids as he scored 44 points in his final game for the Thunderhawks. Austin Hanson finished with seven points while David Ellies scored five.
Haydn Stay and Tate Laabs both scored 22 points to pace the Princeton offensive attack. Cody Miller scored 14 points.
Wednesday’s results
7AA Quarterfinals
Grand Rapids 57
Chisago Lakes 50
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks fought off a tough challenge by Chisago Lakes to take a 57-50 victory in Section 7AAA quarterfinal action Wednesday in Grand Rapids.
Things didn’t look good at the outset for the Thunderhawks as Chisago Lakes sprinted out to a 9-0 lead. Grand Rapids finally got on the scoreboard with 11:48 left in the half when junior Trent Johnson nailed a 3-pointer. That got the Thunderhawks rolling.
“I was just hoping a ball would go through the hoop for us,” said Grand Rapids head coach Dan Elhard about his team falling behind early. “I thought we were pretty loose to start the game but when your shots don’t go in you starting getting a little tighter and maybe you start to wonder if it’s not your night or whatever.
“We had to break the ice there and after we made that 3 I felt like we were OK. I liked our energy defensively in the first half where we made it hard for them to score. In the second half we did a nice job of getting high percentage shots in the lane when we needed them.”
Grand Rapids would take the lead for good midway through the first half and took a 26-17 lead into halftime.
Chisago Lakes had no quit on it as it came out ready to play in the second half. The Wildcats slowly whittled away at the Grand Rapids lead, and then with 6:40 to play a bucket from Beau Backes pulled Chisago Lakes to within 40-39.
Enter Grand Rapids senior John Sutherland, who then took over the game. Sutherland, who is averaging more than 31 points per game this season, swished three unanswered baskets in the next 1:15 to put the Thunderhawks ahead 46-39 with 3:29 remaining. A 3-pointer from the Wildcats’ Ethan Thompson with 3:11 remaining broke the Rapids scoring streak and pulled Chisago Lakes to within 46-42.
Another basket from Sutherland – who played with four fouls for the last seven minutes – was offset by a free throw from the Wildcats’ Andrew Koehler as the Thunderhawks led 48-43.
Another Grand Rapids senior – Easton Fothergill – then stepped up big for the Thunderhawks as hit a 3-pointer with 1:41 left, and then sank a free throw to put Grand Rapids ahead 52-43 with 59 seconds remaining. Chisago Lakes then experienced problems at the free throw line as it missed four key free throws to allow Rapids to maintain its lead. A basket by Rapids’ Sutherland with 25 seconds remaining gave the Thunderhawks a double-digit lead and ensured that they will be playing in the semifinals on Friday.
Like he has all season, Sutherland led Grand Rapids in scoring with 29 points. Johnson came up big in the first half and finished with 12 points while Fothergill scored seven and Brady Bachmann added five.
Reed Marquardt led Chisago Lakes with 12 points. Backes scored 10 while Thompson drained three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
“I was just trying to do anything so we could win and I took whatever shot they gave me,” said the 6-foot, 7-inch Sutherland. “We kept our composure when we were down and we kept fighting back and fighting for the lead.”
Elhard said Chisago Lakes is a scary team with two nice post players and a couple of good guards.
“They have some weapons and we kind of lost some guys a couple times and let them get a good feeling going and there you go, ball game is on,” Elhard said. “When it was 40-39, we called a time out and coach Bachmann grew up a nice little look and we did a great job executing and got a nice look for Johnny (Sutherland). He did a good job of getting good low post position; they went with a smaller guy on him and he knew where he needed to go and our guys knew how to get the ball to him.”
Elhard said Fothergill brought great energy to the team in the second half, going after every rebound in sight and scoring some key points.
“When Easton does that it adds such a dimension to our game, and he is a nice shooter, too,” Elhard explained. “He is about a 40 percent shooter from 3 so if he has an open look we want him to fire away.”
CL 17 33 — 50
GR 26 31 — 57
Chisago Lakes: Ben Forsberg 2, Nick Wasko 4, Grant Koehler 2, Ethan Thompson 9, Noah Lasiuta 8, Beau Backes 10, Reed Marquardt 12, Andrew Koehler 3.
Grand Rapids: Trent Johnson 12, Dawson Persons 2, Easton Fothergill 7, Brady Bachmann 5, John Sutherland 29, David Ellies 2.
Total Fouls: CL 14; GR 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: CL 2-of-9; GR 9-of-14; 3-pointers: CL, Thompson 3, Lasiuta, Marquardt 2; GR, Johnson 2, Fothergill 2, Bachmann, Sutherland.
