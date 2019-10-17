Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When the 2019 cross country season started in August, Lily Hess was hoping for bigger and better things.
The Hibbing senior wanted to end her Bluejackets’ career on a high note, but unfortunately, the injury bug won more times than not this season.
Hess got the last laugh on those injuries, however, as she finished the Iron Range Conference Meet in 15th place to earn all-conference honors. To say the season hasn’t been kind to Hess is an understatement.
“She’s battled through injuries,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “It’s only her third year, but she’s battled through some ups-and-downs in her career. She’s still dealing with some issues this year.
“She’s only hit 50-percent of the races. You can see it in her face. She wants to be out there. When she’s not, it eats at her. It doesn’t help with what she’s going through, that stress, but she’s able to fight back.”
It seemed everything was running smoothly when the year started, but something wasn’t right.
“I worked hard at the beginning of the season,” Hess said. “We stacked the miles on right away. The beginning of the season started well, then I started having heart problems.”
This was a lot different than the usual aches and pains a runner goes through. It all started at the Hibbing Rotary Meet.
“I started getting short of breath, and my muscles deteriorated,” Hess said. “I couldn’t complete the race. We went in (to the doctor) and they were like, ‘Your heartbeat is abnormal, but we’re not sure what’s going on yet.’
“I haven’t been able to compete how I did at the beginning of the season. I wish that they could identify what’s going on, so I can treat it and move on. We’re struggling right now to figure out what’s causing the health problems.”
Plese’s main priority at the beginning of the season was keeping Hess on her feet, then this happened.
“We haven’t been able to keep her upright during the fall season,” Plese said. “She started the season as our No. 1 runner. She started the year off right because she’s the most naturally gifted runner we’ve got. Her body doesn’t want to cooperate with the natural talent given to her.
“It’s been tough. It gets to a point where I know I’ve grabbed her more than once and physically had to stop her from trying to run. I would say, ‘Hey, you need to stop and take care of yourself.’”
Plese didn’t have a hard time knowing Hess wasn’t feeling well.
“She’d be a terrible poker player because I can read her face,” Plese said. “When she doesn’t feel well, you can tell. It’s like, ‘You don’t look strong. You look flush or sick, or you look like you’re about ready to get sick.’
“Knowing it’s a heart thing, there’s no room to make any errors. I can’t risk anything with that. That first day, I messaged her mother to find out if she was doing what she was told to do. It’s challenging.”
Not being able to run has been hard on Hess, but she’s had a big hand in the way she and fellow captain, Mattison Johnson, have helped this team succeed.
“Every season brings new people and new competition,” Hess said. “Some of the underclassmen surprised us. Aune Boben is our top runner right now. We didn’t expect that. I’m really proud of them, seeing them step up.
“I liked having them push me at the beginning of the season. They are setting themselves up well for next year. They’re in a good position when Matti and I are gone next year.”
Just her presence around the team has been beneficial.
“That’s the leadership role we needed from her,” Plese said. “I love that part of it. Last year, when she was hurt, she wasn’t around. It’s tough for a kid to be hurt, then sit at a practice. I’ve never said they have to be here, hanging with the team. There’s other things they can do.
“With this year’s group being so young, she’s stepped up her game to be able to communicate with the girls. She encourages them. That’s the best thing she can do. If you can’t run, be there, be visible, be present. She’s qualified for the pick of captain.”
With one more race remaining, the Section 7AA Meet next week in Cloquet, Hess will be putting forth her best effort to help the team reach their goal of going to the state meet.
“I work as hard as I can, and hope everybody else bounces off of that energy and carries it into the workouts that we do,” Hess said. “I usually take the season as it comes, and this season, it took a turn. It would be better if I were healthier.”
After her IRC finish, Hess should be ready to go for the section meet, but if she can’t compete, that’s OK with Plese.
“Ultimately, health is the No. 1 priority for her,” Plese said. “That’s what she has to be OK with. If we make the decision to pull her, and not let her run… We don’t want to risk anything there.
“She’s going to keep coming back, and taking those swings. That’s what we like about her, but we have to be careful. She’s going to give it her best shot, and we’re hoping for the best for her.”
