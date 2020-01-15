Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — All it took was one loss to set Jagger Greenwood on the path to success.
The Hibbing High School sophomore, at the time, lost a quarterfinal match at the Section 7AA Meet, and he didn’t handle it well.
His coach, Ray Pierce, tracked him down and told him that there was a lot of tournament left, and to not give up on it now.
Greenwood took those words to heart, wrestling back to a true-second match, then he advanced to state.
Since that time, Greenwood has been a dominating force at 182- and 195-pounds for the Bluejackets as his 25-4 record, with 18 falls, indicates during the 2019-20 season.
That’s the day when Greenwood turned the corner.
“It made me so mad because I knew I could beat that kid,” Greenwood said. “I wasn’t wrestling my match. He was wrestling his match the whole time. After that, I had nothing else to lose.
“It was the section tournament, so I thought I should try different things and leave it all out on the mat. With that being my mindset, that gave me an advantage over everyone else I was wrestling.”
Before that moment, Greenwood was just getting by.
“I had an over .500 record, but I was beating average guys,” Greenwood said. “I wasn’t beating the good guys. I had to work harder than them.”
So Greenwood put in the time and his wrestling ability improved by leaps and bounds.
“My sophomore year, I would wrestle Monday through Friday here at the school,” Greenwood said. “On Saturdays I would go to my tournaments, then on Sundays David (Platt) and I would drive down to Augsburg every weekend.”
All of that work has turned into 91-career victories for Greenwood, who has set his sights on two goals in particular this season.
“I want to get my 100th win this year,” Greenwood said. “I need nine more wins to reach 100. Toward the end of the season, I want to place top six at state. Those are my two main goals, but I have a bunch of little goals to achieve before I get there.”
Every one of those goals is to make himself better individually and as a teammate.
“I want to push myself in the room every day,” Greenwood said. “Every time I tie up my wrestling shoes, I want to be a good leader to my teammates. If I’m a good leader, then they will help push me.
“I want to listen to what coach has to tell me. If I’m doing things wrong in my match, I have to focus on the little things. The big difference between a good wrestler and a great wrestler is the little things.”
That hasn’t gone unnoticed. Pierce sees it every day in practice.
“This year, he’s been a lot more focused,” Pierce said. “He knows what he needs to do. He’s chasing a couple of things as far as goals he’s set, a couple of things that will put him in the record books in Hibbing.
“For a coach, that’s one of the best things to see. You know what you’ve known for a long time, and you finally get to see it come through. To me, it’s a good thing when I see that.”
Greenwood only has four losses this season, but he’s learned valuable lessons from each of them.
“A couple of the matches were winnable matches for him,” Pierce said. “He knew it when he got done. He knew it was him letting himself down. That’s what he learned. In every match, you can’t relax. You have to stay focused.”
If that wasn’t already ingrained in Greenwood, it got reemphasized last weekend in Elk River.
Greenway was down 11-7 in his title match at 182 pounds. There were only eight ticks remaining on the clock.
“Coach (Joe) Rutherford, I kept hearing him say, ‘You’ve got time. You’ve got time.’” Greenwood said. “I was looking at the clock and there were eight seconds left. Once again, it was another one of those moments where I had nothing left to lose.
“I went for the throw, ended up getting it and won 12-11. If there’s time on the clock, don’t stop.”
Staying true to his words, Greenwood might just accomplish one of his major goals.
“He takes the defeats to heart, works on what happened, what caused it and what he can do to get better,” Pierce said. “He’s determined this year. He wants to be on the podium at the state tournament.”
