HIBBING — When Hunter Carpenter was in the second grade, he received a challenge that was too good to pass up.
A friend of his, Kayla LaVigne, who was playing soccer at the time, kept telling Carpenter that she was the better player than he was, so he wanted to prove her wrong.
That friendly rivalry exists today, but Carpenter, who is a senior, has more than proved his worth on the pitch for Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team.
Carpenter gives LaVigne all of the credit for him joining the sport.
“She’d always talked a big game as to how much better she is than me in soccer,” Carpenter said with a chuckle. “I joined, and her dad (Howie) was the coach. She and I would always have competitions.
“Her dad made me promise him that I would never quit. I’ve been in it ever since.”
Carpenter says LaVigne still gives him some good-natured ribbing every once in awhile.
“She comes to our games and smack talks me a little bit, saying she’s still better than me,” Carpenter said. “I try to go one-on-one with her, but she always comes up with excuses now.
“After I beat her one time, she doesn’t play me anymore, but she still talks.”
There’s one other person who talks glowingly about Carpenter.
That person is Bluejacket coach Joe Edman.
When he was asked about what Carpenter brings to the table, he said, “The biggest question is what doesn’t he bring?”
“I don’t think there’s anything that he’s missing,” Edman said. “He outworks everyone on the field, game-after-game. He volunteers to referee for the JV team. He puts in his own opinion at practice, and I appreciate that.
“He’s a leader on the field, and even on the bench when he’s not playing. Everything he does, I appreciate deeply.”
Carpenter takes a lot of that burden on his shoulders. Other than Foreign Exchange student Vitek Vozdecky, Carpenter is the only true senior on the team.
That’s why he’s so valuable to Edman, and Carpenter doesn’t mind being a leader of this young team.
“It was rough at first,” Carpenter said. “I was always playing with the older kids, then coming down to playing with the younger kids, it was a challenge at first. The younger kids have stepped up their game, and filled in some big shoes.
“We’ve become a lot better as a team. I’ve seen it. It’s cool to watch these kids improve as the season has progressed. I had some great coaches on my way, and they shaped me and showed me the way as to how to lead them.”
Carpenter’s leadership has been invaluable for this young team. He only has three goals on the season, but scoring isn’t important to him.
“His position on the field is midfield, so I don’t think he expects to score as much as he would like to,” Edman said. “We have tried him at forward as well, but he’s most effective in the midfield.
“He’s great at distributing the ball, and bringing the team up the field.”
Carpenter has a good attitude about it, too.
“Scoring isn’t everything,” Carpenter said. “You have to keep your head up, keep a good attitude and you have to have sportsmanship. Scoring isn’t everything in this sport. It’s fun to score, but you don’t always have to score. You have to help people out.”
Helping out comes naturally to Carpenter. With a shortage of officials, Carpenter sticks around after his varsity game and officiates the junior-varsity games.
“I love the sport, and I love the team,” Carpenter said. “I love being around the soccer community. Anytime I can help out, I will.”
