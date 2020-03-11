DULUTH — The Virginia boys’ basketball team ran into a buzz saw Wednesday night facing Pierz in the Section 7AA semifinals at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium. Pierz started hot and never let up, running away with an 88-60 win, ending the Blue Devils’ season in the process.
The first half started fairly evenly, but turnover after turnover for Virginia quickly tilted things in favor of the Pioneers.
Virginia’s Joe Hafdahl nailed a three to get the Blue Devil scoring started but Pierz’s Jonah Prokott answered back with a three of his own. Virginia’s Kyle Williams grabbed a bucket in the paint to make it 5-3. Hafdahl made it a 7-4 game a few possessions later with a bucket on the drive.
The Pioneers’ Peter Schommer cut it to one with a jumper. The next Pierz possession, the Pioneers were unable to hit their shots, but three straight offensive rebounds finally allowed them to score on the fourth try with Michael Leidenfrost laying one in to give Pierz their first lead of the game, 8-7.
Prokott added two more with a turnaround jumper, but Virginia’s Nick Peters pulled up for a two of his own to keep things close. That’s the last time things would be close, however, as Pierz began taking advantage of the Devils miscues and never seemed to let up. To close out the half, the Pioneers went on a 31-10 run to take a big lead into the break.
During the stretch, Pierz was led by Leidenfrost, but also saw multiple buckets each from Ryan and Brandon Stuckmayer, as well as Peter Schommer. Leidenfrost led the Pioneers with 13 at the half. Virginia’s Mason Carlson had six, all of which came in the 31-10 Pierz run.
The second half was just as unfavorable for the Devils as the first. The Pioneers started things off with the first six points thanks to buckets from Robert Schaefer, Schommer and Leidnfrost. Virginia’s Jayden Bernard (two points in the first half) hit a turnaround jumper to stop the bleeding and start creating some momentum for himself.
A possession later, Bernard got fouled outside the three-point line. After nailing all three of the singletons, Virginia was still down by 25, 49-24.
Bernard was able to find his game in the second half to close things out with a team-high 20 points, but the Devils overall had no answer for the many offensive threats Pierz had on their bench.
With everything said and done, Pierz grabbed a win that was almost never in question, winning 88-60.
Brandon Stuckmayer finished with 16 for the Pioneers. Michael Leidenfrost had 15. Bernard finished with 20 for the Devils.
After the game, Devils head coach Derek Aho gave credit to the Pioneers for their dominant performance.
“They came out hot and you could tell they definitely wanted it,” Aho said. “I think we got a little shell shocked when they started hitting their shots and you could see the looks on our guys’ faces.”
The ballooning lead put pressure on the Devils as bad shot after bad shot continued to go up in the first half.
“Our guys were feeling it and maybe not taking the best shots in the world. We’ve all been there. We tried to adjust at halftime, but Pierz is a great team. They did just about everything well.
Graduating four seniors in Bernard, Kyle Williams, Hafdahl and JJ Bridgewater will be tough, according to Aho. Their coach, however, said the season, as a whole, was a successful one.
“I’m sure they’re thinking about that right now, but the thing is I want them to think about the whole season. We did so many fun things together and to get 20-some wins, I can’t complain about that. It’s not the result we wanted but no one is ever going to take away all the memories I have with them. They’re family and they’re always welcome back here.”
PHS 41 47 — 88
VHS 19 41 — 60
Pierz: Peter Schommer 8, Kyle Welle 2, Ryan Stuckmayer 9, Noah Cekalla 6, Brandon Stuckmayer 16, Robert Schaefer 7, Andy Brill 4, Michael Leidenfrost 15, JT Pawlu 2, Jonah Prokott 14, Jakob Hyatt 3, Zach Traut 2; Three pointers: R. Stuckmayer 1, Cekalla 1, B Stuckmayer 2, Leidenfrost 1, Prokott 2, Hyatt 1; Free throws: 8-9; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 7, Logan Nordby 3, Dylan Johnson 3, Nick Peters 6, Dan Squires 3, Jayden Bernard 20, Mason Carlson 8, Gavin Dahl 3, Kyle Williams 7; Three pointers: Hafdahl 1, Johnson 1, Peters 1, Carlson 1; Free throws: 14-21; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.