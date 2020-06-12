HIBBING — When Joe Paver joined the Hibbing High School boys track team as an eighth-grader, two events stuck out — the shot put and discus.
Paver did a little running, competing in the 100-meters and 100 hurdles, but throwing the shot and disc were his calling.
Paver was anticipating a strong senior season in those two field events, but it was stripped away by circumstances out of his control.
Out of all the events to take part in, Paver has his favorites.
“I like throwing the best, especially the shot put,” Paver said. “I also like the guys around me, Dominic Marchetti and Daniel Schwartz. We all worked together and encouraged each other.”
Paver had a good first week of practice, but it all came crumbling down during that second week of March.
“It was disappointing that things got canceled,” Paver said. “I was hoping to go back, but it was hard. My routine has been basketball, then when that season ends, I go into track.
“When both that and school were canceled, it felt like my whole world was taken apart.”
Paver misses the socialization part of the sport.
“I liked the camaraderie that’s involved with sports,” Paver said. “On quarantine, I can’t see my friends or the team. It’s been hard. Sports are a good thing to have. I thought we’d be going back, but when they announced we weren’t…
“That’s when I realized everything was done. I missed going to school and to my classes. I missed the kids in the hallways. I missed seeing the team on the track.”
Paver has found a way to keep himself busy through this stay-at-home order.
“I did my home schooling, but it’s tougher when I have to do it myself,” Paver said. “I kept up with my homework, and I also used some exercise videos.”
Paver’s favorite pastime is listening to music.
“It helps me relax,” Paver said. “I listen to anything on the radio from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and current music. It just depends on what I want to listen to.”
In the fall, Paver will attend Hibbing Community College, working his way toward his AA degree.
He would also like to play basketball for the Cardinals.
“That all depends on what we can do socially at that time,” Paver said. “I don’t even know if the school will be open. Coach Paul (Ciochetto) will let us know what we need to work on to be a part of the team.
“I’ll know a few kids there, and I’ll probably have some friends from the other schools around, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.