HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys golf team didn’t have a big following, but they could always count on one fan — Dr. Ben Owens.
No matter the meet, Owens took his Navigator to the event to follow the Bluejackets around.
So when Hibbing won that state title in 2002, Owens had a front-row seat to the festivities.
“Doc, he was always there supporting us and cheering us on,” Jeff Thune said. “He wanted us to do well, and we wanted to do well for him. He came to all of the tournaments, rode around and watched.”
Hibbing coach Steve Biskup welcomed Owens with open arms.
“Doc was an assistant coach for free,” Biskup said. “The kids loved him and in return, he loved them back. He enjoyed following those kids and watching them play golf. He wanted them to have success.
“Every spring I would get a phone call from him asking if he could help out.”
At the time, there was no contact allowed between players and coaches, but Thune had a fun, little story about Owens at that state meet.
“He didn’t mind much about the rules,” Thune said with a laugh. “I have a picture of him kneeling down and reading a putt over the top of me. He was going to be there.”
Owens, along with Craig Hattam, both had a hand in the success of this team. They both worked with junior and MGA golf.
“He was there since the time I was playing at the Muni,” Parson said. “My dad was working at the country club, and he (Owens) invited me with open arms. He wanted us to hone our skills at the Muni, but he knew MCC would offer us a better opportunity to enhance our skills.
“That’s how I spent my childhood.”
Thune, Parson, Mike Cavanagh, Chris Bautch, Kalen Stoddard and Chad Haupt paid Owens off with that state title.
After the awards ceremony, the celebration started in the parking lot at Bunker Hills.
“He was ecstatic,” Cavanagh said. “When he left, he cranked up the music in his Navigator. We had a bunch of guys jumping in there with the music blaring. That was neat.”
What was playing? Queens “We Are the Champions.”
“He was blaring it with the windows down,” Bautch said. “It was neat to see someone like Dr. Ben do something like that. He came to all of our meets, cheering us on. That was cool to see.”
Owens was more than just a cheerleader. He also offered words of advice, and those words have stuck with Parson until this day.
“The No. 1 thing Doc said is, ‘Win or lose, be a gentleman,’” Parson said. “It’s only golf, but you can always conduct yourself as a gentleman.”
