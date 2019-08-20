Ted Anderson
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — Jeff Orhn takes over as the new head coach of the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team this season and he said he wants to keep up the fine tradition the program has exhibited throughout the years.
Another thing that excites him is the fact that he will be able to coach his daughter, Hailee Orhn, a senior who has started at libero for the Thunderhawks for a number of years.
“This team has a lot of talent and it has a lot of history with a lot of great coaches before me,” Orhn said. “They have set the bar pretty high so taking over a group of athletes like this is kind of a dream for any new coach.”
Orhn said his background is mostly in hockey and also working with individuals – even outside of sports – in areas such as goal-setting and mind set training. He said the idea is to get the athletes to show up every day and work hard.
“We do stuff outside of the court that focuses on the growth mind set process. We have a phenomenal coaching staff and we are all on that same page,” Orhn said. “It is that family approach that we are trying to continue here at Grand Rapids.”
Grand Rapids experienced a good 2018 season, reaching the section finals for the second consecutive year before losing out to Forest Lake. The Thunderhawks did lose a number of players from that team due to graduation.
“We lost a Division I player and when a player like that is gone from your program, you have to find a way to fill that and the girls that we have on our team this year have really stepped up,” Orhn explained. “We had a really strong defense the last few years and we are going to continue that. We have several multi-sport athletes who are good in their other sports so we will be able to fill holes with girls who are very eager to step up.”
Hailee Orhn will be in her fourth year as a starter for Grand Rapids at libero and she will anchor the defense. Other players who will be counted on include senior defensive specialist Anna Geislinger, freshman defensive specialist Lexi Lindgren, returning starter Emma Markovich, a sophomore, at setter, and junior outside hitter Claire Walsh.
Other players who will see playing time include freshman middle hitter Kate Jamtgaard, senior outside hitter Maddi McKinney, junior middle hitter Jenny Bowman, sophomore middle hitter Kamryn Klinefelter, sophomore hitter Eva Salmela, freshman hitter Kya Giffen, and senior hitter Emma Johnson.
“We have a mix of girls at every grade level and really everybody is instrumental in this group. We compete for spots in practice every single day so I can’t name a No. 1 player at a position without naming a No. 2 or a No. 3 because they are pushing the No. 1 to stay ahead of the pack.”
Orhn was asked what will be keys for Grand Rapids to have a successful season and he said, “We need to work everyday. We need to have that work ethic that every day that we come into the gym we don’t forget where we want to be. We look at every single opponent that we have on our schedule as the hardest game of the year. We respect everybody that we are going to play.”
In Section 7AAA, Orhn feels that after watching a section scrimmage recently, he feels that Grand Rapids could be favored to win the section championship this year.
“I think we are the team, I honestly do,” said Orhn. “I feel we are one of the strongest teams in the section if not the strongest team. But you can’t get it if you don’t do it every day at practice. It is keeping that focus and making sure we do the small things right every single day.”
Assisting Orhn in the coaching department this season will be Angela Oelke, Angela Stoczynski and Bekah Morris.
