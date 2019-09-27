Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — When Hailee Orhn broke the Grand Rapids High School team record for digs last week, it was a culmination of years of hard work for the Thunderhawk senior.
A starter for Grand Rapids since she was a freshman, she broke the school record of 1,039 digs previously held by Maddie Keute. With a number of matches left to play, Orhn will set a formidable number to top by the time the season is completed.
“Honestly, it feels pretty good to be able to break that record,” Hailee said. “It is something I was looking forward to do since I was a freshman. But I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and everyone that has helped me. I don’t know where it is going to end at but I just want to keep stacking the digs up.”
Hailee – the captain of the team and the daughter of Holly and Jeff Orhn – said she has improved as a player each succeeding year she has played on the varsity. She said that her quickness is important for her as Grand Rapids’ libero.
“Being in the right spots at the right time is huge,” said Hailee. “You have to be really scrappy, especially at my position, so if there is a ball that can be chased, I will be running for it.”
Jeff Orhn, Hailee’s father and head coach of the Thunderhawks who is in his first year in the position, said although Hailee will graduate after this year, he is in for the long haul as coach of the team. He said he and Hailee discussed the situation before he accepted the head job and there were no issues. He added that he has coached her before so it is not new.
“I love coaching and I am pretty passionate about coaching kids,” said Jeff.
Hailee said the Thunderhawk lineup is full of freshman and sophomores this season and she said she tries to provide leadership on the court.
“I want them to think I am
a great captain, and then I want them to carry on and take a little bit of this and use it after I am gone,” said Hailee.
Hailee said she had never thought her father would be her varsity head coach and she said the season has been one of adjustment for her.
“He has coached me in the past and he has always pushed me and my teammates hard so I am used to it now,” Hailee said. “We don’t have any issues but it is different, way different. When I look back at it, it will be that we spent more time together and I learned more life lessons, all that good stuff.”
Jeff said Hailee is very competitive, very internally driven and she knows where she wants to go.
“From a coaching standpoint, she has been a great kid to be a parent of and also to coach,” Jeff explained. “If she puts her mind to it and puts her effort down on it, she achieves it.”
Hailee has a 3.5 grade point average in the classroom and she said academics should be the most important concern of all student-athletes.
“I always put my school work first, always,” she explained. She plans to attend the University of North Dakota and will study aviation with the goal of becoming a commercial pilot.
Hailee has also played lacrosse in the past and was the No. 3 scorer in the state last season but she said she is changing things up this year and will go out for the hockey team this winter. She also plans to go out for the track and field team this spring.
