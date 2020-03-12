Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — On Wednesday, for the two Section 7A semifinal games, there was a total of 3,000 to 3,500 spectators on hand to see Nashwauk-Keewatin, Fond du Lac, Ely and North Woods.
That won’t be the case today when the Spartans and Grizzlies meet for the Section 7A title, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
With the coronavirus now deemed a pandemic, the Section 7A committee got together and decided that only a handful of people will be able to attend the showdown to see who will represent this section at the State Class Tournament next weekend in Minneapolis.
According to Hibbing Athletic Director Meghan Potter, the high school league put into effect the has allotted 90 tickets per each team.
What it boils down to is that the 18 student-athletes and two managers will be able to get four tickets for their family members.
The 10 additional tickets can be used by the schools as they see fit.
People with those tickets will have to pay to get in, but they will need their identification because the pass list had to be turned into the league secretary by 9 a.m. today.
“It was an extremely difficult decision to make,” Potter said. “With everything closing, it was easy for the high school league. There was a conference call with the region secretaries, the coaches and myself.
“We hope that everybody understands. It was out of our control, but ultimately, it’s good for everybody here. We want to stay as healthy as we can and not put anyone at risk.”
There will be no bands or cheerleaders, and no awards ceremony. The trophy will be handed out, but as for the medals, the coaches will do that in their locker rooms.
The only other people that can get into the game are the event staff, which is designated by the site manager, and the media may attend the game with their credentials.
The teams aren’t allowed to arrive at the building until 30 minutes before game time.
Otherwise, there’s no general admission tickets. No extra people will be able to attend the game.
Fortunately for basketball fans, the games will be livestreamed, thanks to the Hibbing High School boys basketball team.
The livestream will be running free of charge, which was approved by the region. Neither, Nashwauk-Keewatin, North Woods or Potter will be charged for the livestream.
There are three sites to view the game. They are as follows:
You Tube: https://m.youtube.com/watch/osOsb_3TNsQ
Hibbing boys basketball page: https://www.hibbingboysbasketball.org/streaming
“This is going to weird,” Potter said. “I’ve played in a lot of different venues, and I’ve seen a lot of different things, but this is going to be a first.”
