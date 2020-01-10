Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — One bad bounce. One goal. A one-goal loss.
That’s what happened to the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team Friday as Hopkins came away with a 1-0 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm popped in seven goals against North Shore Thursday, but they had a hard time cracking Royals’ goalie Zack Hayes, who recorded 25 saves for the shutout.
“That goalie was playing pretty good,” Hibbing/Chisholm junior Erick Sanborn said. “I don’t think we had that many great chances to score either. We had some chances, but on a few of them, they kind of hooked us.
“We couldn’t bury them. Overall, it was a tough game. We couldn’t score.”
Hibbing/Chisholm had its chances early on as Hopkins took back-to-back penalties, but it would be the Royals, who would get on the board first.
On the Bluejackets second power, Hibbing/Chisholm got sloppy with the puck, which allowed Matt Stuessi to break in all alone on Bluejacket netminder Vitek Vozdecky.
Steussi took advantage of the opportunity at 10:29, scoring short-handed, to give Royals that 1-0 lead.
“That was a tough one,” Sanborn said. “It should have been a 2-on-2, but one of our backcheckers fell down. Our defenseman thought it was a 2-on-2, so he played the guy, then there was a wide-open guy backdoor.”
It was only one goal, but Hibbing/Chisholm started gripping the sticks a little too tight, and even though the Bluejackets had some chances, they couldn’t bury them.
“It’s tough,” Sanborn said. “It’s hard to play those 1-0 games when the other team wants it bad, too. It got frustrating close to the end of the third period. We couldn’t bury it.
“We had our chances at the end, but we couldn’t get one past their goalie. It’s another tough loss.”
Vozdecky finished with 24 saves.
HHS 1 0 0 — 1
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. H, Matt Stuessi (Dom Valentini), sh, 10:29.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Hopkins, Zach Hayes 10-7-8—25; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 6-10-8—24.
Penalties — Hopkins 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Boys Basketball
Hastings 81
Hibbing 76
HASTINGS — The Raiders scored the go-ahead basket with 2.4 seconds on the clock to beat the Bluejackets at home Friday.
Hibbing was led by Ayden McDonald with 29 points, followed by Mayson Brown with 23 and Tre Holmes 13.
The Bluejackets scored 45 first-half points, but the problem, they gave up 42.
“Our defense was all over the place,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “I have to give Hastings credit. They shot the lights out. On the film we saw, they hadn’t done that to this extent up until this game.
“They were hitting outside shots, which opens up drives on the inside. We didn’t protect the rim well. They have an athletic group of guys and being a 4A school, they’re battled tested every night.”
Hastings was led by Devin Heraldson with 22 points. Trey Swanson had 19 and Colby Zak 17.
“We battled hard,” McDonald said. “They knocked down that three, then we ran an out-of-bounds play, but we didn’t run it effectively. They hit two free throws, but we didn’t do things the right way defensively, and ultimately that hurt us.
“We had stretches where we were up by five points for the longest time. We were making stops, but we got soft on the offensive end and let them hang around. They started hitting some shots and got back into it.”
HIHS 45 31 — 76
HAHS 42 39 — 81
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 5, Mayson Brown 23, Tre Holmes 13, Eli Erickson 4, Isaac Colbaugh 2, Ayden McDonald 29.
Hastings: Devin Heraldson 22, Evan McGinnis 6, Colby Zak 17, Trey Swanson 19, Japhe Gudissa 3, Izzy Arnold 7, Axel Arnold 2, Matt Schiller 5.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Hastings 21; Fouled Out: Juaisson; Free Throws: Hibbing 15-20; Hastings 8-12; 3-pointers: Brown 4, Holmes 3, McDonald 4, Heraldson 4, McGinnis 2, Zak, Swanson, Guiasson, Izzy Arnold, Schiller.
Chisholm 87
Mesabi East 82
CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist led three Bluestreak players in double figures with 34 points as Chisholm downed the Giants in the Iron Range Conference contest Friday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
John Mitchell had 22 for Chisholm (4-6), and Nate Wessman finished with 13.
Mesabi East was led by Hunter Hannuksula with 39 points. Tyler Ritter had 14 and Brayden Leffel 12.
ME 45 37 — 82
CHS 39 48 — 87
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 12, Hunter Hannuksula 39, Koby Frey 9, Ehtan Fahlstrom 2, Cody Fahlstrom 6, Tyler Ritter 14.
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 34, Bryce Warner 1, Nate Wessman 13, July Abernathy 9, John Mitchell 22, Dan Rusten 8.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 21; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Jack Ribich, Rusten; Free Throws: Mesabi East 7-8; Chisholm 22-29; 3-pointers: Leffel 2, Hannuksula 4, Frey, Sundquist 4, Wessman 3.
Girls Basketball
Proctor 58
Cherry 35
CHERRY — Sam Pogatchnik ahd 17 points as the Rails defeated the Tigers on the road Friday.
Morgan Nylund finished with 12 and Sam Parendo had 11.
Cherry (9-3) was led by Jessa Schroetter with 10 points.
“We had it down to four early in the second, but they picked our pockets near in middle court four times and got easy layups,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “We missed some easy ones that would have kept us in striking distance. We had some breakdows on the defensive side of the ball.”
PHS 23 35 — 58
CHS 15 20 — 35
Proctor: Sam Pogoattchnik 17, Sam Parendo 11, Morgan Nylund 12, Katelyn Marunich 2, Emma Terhaar 3, Gabby Jauhola 3, Haley Evans 2, Payton Rodberg 8.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 4, Lauren Staples 4, Karlee Grondahl 7, Danielle Clement 2, Kaelynn Kudis 8, Jessa Schroetter 10.
Total Fouls: Proctor 11; Cherry 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Proctor 7-11; Cherry 9-12; 3-pointers: Pogatchnik, Parendo, Jauhola, Kudis 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.