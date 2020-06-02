HIBBING — For 30 games, the Hibbing High School volleyball team of 1998, never lost a match.
Included in those victories were two games in the State Class AA Tournament.
That only loss came in the state finals to Eagan.
It was a disappointing end to the season, but not even that could take away from the friendships and bonding that team possessed through that season.
“We worked so hard as a group,” Megan Potter said. “We had played so long together. We were a team, a well-oiled machine. We knew exactly what each other was thinking, what we needed to do and where we needed to go.
“We spent countless hours practicing, but it never seemed difficult. We wanted to practice. We wanted to put forth that effort. We knew we had something special.”
———
The two previous seasons, Hibbing had come close, but Grand Rapids, with Gina Zakarison, took the 7AA championship.
That third year was the charm for the Bluejackets.
“Losing to anybody is not so fun,” said Crystal Nucech-Duesler, who was the setter on that team. “We always played them close, and once she graduated, it was our turn to have a three-year run.
“We were so close to state that that made us work harder every day in practice. Rapids was a good contender, so we had to put that much more time in during the offseason to get to that next level.”
———
That team traveled all around the country in Junior Olympics, so thay had a lot of volleyball under their belts.
The team had lost middle hitter Sarah Herrett to graduation, but there were more than enough weapons coming back to make a run at it that season.
Jen VonderHaar returned, along with Julie Anderson and Missy Tanem. Potter was a solid all-around player. Angela Kafut took over in Herrett’s spot.
“Julie and Jen got most of the sets, but you could spread the sets out to anybody,” Nucech-Duesler said. “The other teams had a hard time blocking us, not knowing where the ball was going. This group was special.”
It was a well-rounded team.
“There wasn’t a weak link,” Potter said. “We all complimented each other. We covered for each other. We got along so well. It’s important to have a team that can do everything.
“We had height, speed and knowledge of the game. We put our time in.”
———
It also helped to have Nucech-Duesler running the offense.
“She was good,” Potter said. “We didn’t have to think about anything. That was the beauty of that team. She would put the volleyball in a place where we didn’t have to second guess each other. We reacted.
“We knew Crystal would get it there. We had each other’s backs all of the time.”
Nucech also had one heck of a serving streak going.
She had served 864 consecutive serves over a span of four seasons. Including Junior Olympics, that streak reached 2,627 straight serves.
“That’s the one thing that stands out to me,” Anderson-Macejkovic said. “She didn’t miss a serve for two years.”
That streak finally came to an end in a match against Greenway.
“I wasn’t allowed to jump serve until I missed a serve,” Nucech-Duesler said. “I erred to the right side, and the ball was out by about five or six inches. I was aiming for that area, and it sailed out of bounds.
“I was bound to miss, eventually. The crowd went silent, but that’s when I got to jump serve. I could always place standing serves, but jump serves are that much faster and harder to handle.”
———
The ace-in-the-hole was Anderson-Macejkovic. She was left-handed, and that gave teams problems.
“I played on the right side, which is the off position,” Anderson Macejkovich said. “What it means is the ball didn’t have to cross my body before I took a swing at it. If teams didn’t have lefties on their team, it’s hard to practice against that.
“It’s how you line up, block and make those adjustments. It’s nice to have a left-hander to take advantage of that on the other side.”
———
During that season, Hibbing won the Apple Valley, Moorhead and Chisago Lakes Tournaments, and took that undefeated regular season record into sections.
———
In the section tournament, the Bluejackets would beat Duluth East in three games, North Branch in three games and Grand Rapids 3-0 in the finals, taking that undefeated record into state.
———
The Bluejackets got past the first two games at state, beating Alexandria 3-0 as Anderson, Potter and VonderHaar combined for 35 kills and 42 digs.
In the semifinals, Hibbing got past Columbia Heights 3-0, setting up a showdown with the defending champion Wildcats in the finals at Williams Arena.
It turned out to be a marathon game, lasting 2 ½ hours Eagan won in five games, taking the fifth set 15-7 to end the Bluejackets chances of having an undefeated season.
It took so long because rally scoring hadn’t come into play yet.
“It was mentally and physically exhausting,” Anderson-Macejkovich said. “I got taken out because my legs were cramping.”
While Anderson-Macejkovic was out, Kari Wirtanen, who was a freshman at the time, had to step in and fill her shoes.
“I was a rookie getting into that game, so that was crazy,” Wirtanen-Hearn said. “We played in a gym where you had to step up to the floor. I was completely in awe of that
“I don’t think I was too nervous to play, but that was quite an experience, to say the least. That was crazy going in there.”
———
That match has had long-standing memories by people on both sides of the net.
“When I was teaching in the cities, I taught with a dad and a sister of the best player on that team,” Potter said. “It was fun to relive those days with them. Sports gives you so many different avenues in your life.”
———
Wirtanen had a similar encounter at the University of North Dakota. She had a teammate from that Eagan team.
“It’s funny how things go in circles,” Wirtanen-Hearn said. “We talked about that game a couple of times.”
———
Even though they enjoyed that experience, coming so close to a perfect season, it was heartbreaking.
“You work for a perfect season and when you don’t come out on top… It still stings to this day,” Nucech-Duesler said.
Anderson-Macejkovich summed it up this way.
“It was devastating,” she said.
———
For Laura Anderson, it was a chance to experience that feeling with her sister.
“I thought it was cool,” Laura Anderson said. “We weren’t on the same team all year, but I got to go in the back row for Vondy. I was literally right next to my sister. We never had that opportunity before, even in Junior Olympics, because we were two years apart.
“It was a long, well-fought battle. In the end, it was heartbreaking. We gave it our all. My sister and I were going after a ball to save it, but we ran into each other and didn’t save it. We were passionate, and we wanted to pull that game out and win state. We didn’t.”
———
The loss stung the younger Anderson, but she was able to recover quickly because she knew she had two other opportunities to advance to state.
“It was different for me,” Laura Anderson said. “Julie, Megan and Jen, you could feel the heartbreak. It wasn’t a comfortable feeling. It was one of those things where you know it’s just a game and life goes on, but at the same time, it’s important. It’s a big thing.
“How cool would it have been to go 31-0. It was taken away by the last team you wanted it taken away from. That’s the last team we wanted to lose to that year.”
