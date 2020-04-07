COLERAINE — Casey Flett, 2020 Central Division champion in the U16 class, came off a strong season looking forward to competing at the 2020 Junior National Championships in Steamboat Springs, Colo.
With his bags packed and gear ready to go, he got the heart-breaking news. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Junior National Championships had to be cancelled.
Casey Flett is a 15-year-old ski jumper from Keewatin who jumps for the Itasca Ski and Outing Club Ski Jump Club in Coleraine. Flett would be joining fellow ski jumpers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois to compete as part of the Central Division team at the Junior Nationals. He had been training hard and was looking very favorable.
This is Casey’s last chance to compete in the U16 class as next year he moves up to the U20 class which is a great deal harder. Flett is ready, however, to handle the challenge. Throughout the season Flett showed great improvement as he tackled most of the big hills in the Central Division. He competed on 60 to 90 meter hills throughout the Central Division and recorded his longest jump of 86.5 meters (284 ft.) on the 90 meter Suicide Hill in Ishpeming, Mich.
That is almost as long as a football field. There is a glimmer of hope in his eye as they are talking about possibly holding the 2020 Junior National Championships this coming summer as the venue is equipped for summer jumping.
The Itasca Ski and Outing club is proud to have Casey Flett representing them and of his accomplishments this season, according to club members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.