SURPRISE, Ariz. — Due to some technical difficulties with her physical, Astrea Nelson-Jones didn’t get to compete in swimming last fall.
Swimming was supposed to get the Hibbing High School senior in shape for track, which was next up on her sports agenda.
Jones-Nelson used that time to do some other forms of training in preparation for spring, and she was ready to go on March 9, when track season opened.
One week later, Nelson-Jones found herself on the outside looking in as all spring sports were canceled.
After missing swimming, Nelson-Jones was looking forward to track.
“I worked out a lot more to get in shape for my senior season, normally more than I would have,” Nelson-Jones said. “I did a lot at the college weight room, and I was on a treadmill for 10 minutes every other day for my legs. I worked out my arms every other day. I lifted weights.”
Nelson-Jones needed that extra strength because she was a shot put and discus thrower for the Bluejackets, but there was one other event she wanted to try this season.
“The hurdles,” she said. “I never did it before, but I lost a lot of weight because I was working out. I always thought it looked fun, but I was scared to do it. There was no better time to try it.”
When practice started and when the groups split up, Nelson-Jones was back in her element, but there was some friction at first.
“Dom (Dominic Marchetti) and I, we butted heads about some warm-up stuff, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle,” Nelson-Jones said. “We had it figured out by the end of the week and it was over.”
Track was on the verge of being over, too.
Rumors were circulating around about the possibility of ending the sport entirely.
“Everybody was starting to shut down around the country,” Nelson-Jones said. “That’s when I figured we weren’t going to have a season, even if we were social distancing in little groups. Once I found that out, I didn’t think we’d have a season much longer.
“The season ended. I was bummed.”
Nelson-Jones did get a little emotional over that because losing track wasn’t the only thing she was going to miss.
“I cried a little bit, but I was more so crying that I lost my senior season, prom and two graduations (one from HCC),” she said. “I was hoping for a little bit, but in the back of my mind, I also thought of my work shutting down.”
Nelson-Jones, who was working at Great Clips, misses her teammates, especially the other throwers on the team.
“I miss being sarcastic with my team and joking around with them, especially with my throwers.” Nelson-Jones said. “They’re good, but they could have used an extra year of the seniors. We’ve been around longer, and we’ve helped them out so much.
“It would have been useful to have one more year of that. They will be OK. They’re starting to catch on, and help each other, too.”
Once school was canceled, Nelson-Jones packed her bags and moved to Arizona. That was on April 30.
“I’ve gone for five or six walks a day, or I rollerblade,” she said. “I’ve done a little bit of painting, but not much. I’ve also received messages from Tony (Sikich) and James (Plese).
“I heard about what they’ve done, but I was already gone.”
Nelson-Jones has seen her high-school career flash before her eyes, and she can’t believe it’s over.
“Whenever you listen to the seniors at the end of a sport, they give that speech telling you how fast it goes by, then it gets taken away from you,” Nelson-Jones said. “Kids should enjoy their high school days.
“They should go to junior prom just in case you don’t get a senior prom. They should play sports or go to activities, go to the football games, go to dances. Enjoy it because you don’t get it back.”
Nelson-Jones hasn’t decided what her plans for next season are, so she’ll make that decision carefully. She does have her AA degree.
“I’m not great with online learning,” Nelson-Jones said. “I’m a procrastinator. I don’t want to go to college if I have to do it online. I don’t think I’ll do well. I don’t know what I’m going to do next year, but I do want to go to college and participate in track.”
