Tony Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team came out firing on all cylinders against the Duluth Northern Lights Thursday night at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Even though the goals didn’t come right away, the teams persistence paid off as they went on to win the game 3-0.
From the drop of the puck Hibbing/Chisholm was buzzing in the Duluth zone.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke was happy with his team’s start.
“We started the game well,” Hyduke said. “We narrowed down our focus this week as a team, and they stuck to their script.”
The Bluejackets tested Northern Lights netminder Sarah Spencer early on with forwards Allie Bussey and Julia Gherardi getting shots on net, but Spencer kept the game scoreless.
Eleven minutes into the first, Bussey threatened again. She drew a penalty when she lost a glove after being hooked, but that didn’t stop her as she continued to drive the net and just about got a shot off.
The Northern Lights would get a golden opportunity to get the game’s first goal. The Bluejackets took two penalties 19 seconds apart with under two minutes left in the first, giving the Northern Lights well over a minute of time with a 5-on-3 advantage.
Even though the Bluejackets took two penalties, Hyduke pointed out they weren’t lazy penalties.
“Both penalties were physical penalties,” Hyduke said.
Being more physical was a point of emphasis for the team.
“We asked the girls to be more physical and be more aggressive,” Hyduke said. “I didn’t have a problem with either of the penalties.”
Of course, it does help when your penalty kill is up to the task.
The Duluth powerplay tested the Bluejackets with a tenacious presence around the net whenever there was a shot. Goaltender Lily Hess and the rest of the Bluejacket defense responded by either covering the puck or controlling the rebound.
“Defensively, we played a great triangle,” Hyduke said.“Lily controlled the rebounds.
“We made all of their shots come from out, and we either controlled the rebounds or we cleared them to the sides.”
Eventually, the first period would come to a scoreless end, and both goaltenders making 10 saves.
The second period started with Duluth having 10 seconds of 5-on-3 left, followed by 19 seconds of 5-on-4 as the Bluejackets defended the remainder of the two penalties.
Hibbing/Chisholm killed off both penalties, but the time on the powerplay gave Duluth some confidence.
Hyduke made sure to note how well Hess played, not only during the penalty kill, but throughout the whole game.
“When we did have the breakdowns Lily did a great job of not only making the saves, but controlling the rebounds,” Hyduke said.
The Northern Stars started playing more aggressively and began generating some scoring chances, but Hess continued her stellar play in the net to keep the game scoreless.
“Anytime you have two teams that are evenly matched you are going to have highs and lows,” Hyduke said. “The biggest thing when they start to carry play is you have to weather it, and take that momentum back.”
It would take a couple minutes, but the Bluejackets started to get their chances again.
Seven minutes into the second period, Hibbing/Chisholm finally got on the board. Elyssa Durie positioned herself in front of the net and after a shot came from the point, she got the puck past Spencer to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 1-0 lead. Allie Bussey and Annika Lundell had assists on the play.
“I give Duluth credit for coming at us hard,” Hyduke said. “But I give more credit to our players for weathering that first part of the second.”
Right after the goal, the Bluejackets needed a big defensive stop.
Jenna Horvat looked like she was headed into the Bluejacket zone all alone, but defenseman Maddie Rewertz skated her down and knocked the puck away before she could get a shot off.
In the third period, the Bluejackets would get a couple of opportunities on the man-advantage after Duluth penalties.
Hibbing/Chisholm generated a couple scoring chances during its’ power play, but Spencer kept her team’s deficit to only one goal.
The Northern Lights had another opportunity to put a number in their goal column when the Bluejackets took a penalty with 6:36 left in the third.
Instead, Duluth would find themselves giving up a short-handed goal to the Bluejackets.
“Our goal was to be aggressive,” Hyduke said.
The Bluejackets had no intention of trying to just hang on to the lead.
Dorothy Kearney cleared the puck into the Northern Lights zone, and that’s when Gherardi turned on the jets.
Gherardi beat the defenseman to the puck, raced around the back of the net and caught Spencer out of position for an easy wrap-around goal to give the Bluejackets a 2-0 lead.
“The credit goes to the team as we were going hard,” Hyduke said. “Especially Julia, she outraced that girl to the puck, and she beat the goalie back to the net.”
Durie would add an empty-net goal for her second of the game to give the Bluejackets the 3-0 victory.
“We talked about playing three solid periods of hockey,” Hyduke said. “And I think we did that.”
D 0 0 0 — 0
HC 0 1 2 — 3
First Period— No scoring
Second Period — 1. HC, Elyssa Durie (Allie Bussey, Annika Lundell), 7:09
Third Period — 2. HC, Juila Gherardi (Dorothy Kearney), SH, 11:49. 3. HC, Durie, EN, 16:10.
Goalie Saves — Duluth, Sarah Spencer 10-7-14—31; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 10-11-6—27
Penalties — Duluth 5-10; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6
