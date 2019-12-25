Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald wanted to change the format of the Hibbing Holiday Tournament, he was hoping it would be a smashing success.
He wanted to bring in some top-notch talent from the Twin Cities area, and match them up against some of the best from the north.
Four years later, McDonald got his wish as the North Star State Hardwood Showcase will feature four teams from the south and four teams from the north when action begins Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
In game one, Duluth Denfeld squares off with Cambridge-Isanti at 2:45 p.m., then at 4:30 p.m., Duluth East and Orono take the court. At 6:15 p.m., Forest Lake and Grand Rapids battle, then in the nightcap, the host Bluejackets and Andover hit the floor at 89 p.m.
According to McDonald, everything has gone as planned in the tournament that began in 1987, so it has been 33 years in the offering.
“It’s getting to be what we were hoping it would be,” McDonald said. “The decision to change was precipitated by the QRF seeding and all that stuff. For us, the case has been to go 2-1 simply because of the field we had. We were capable of doing that, being one of the bigger schools.
“Cambridge was here a lot of the time. They were the only other bigger school that was in the field. When we made the change. It was also to get some basketball up here that didn’t exist in this part of the state as far as holiday tournaments went.”
That first season (2016), Totino-Grace, New Prague, Andover and Chanhassen traveled north to take part in the action. In 2017, Andover, Chanhassen, Osseo, New Prague and Minneapolis Henry were in the field.
Last year, Andover, Chanhassen and Owatonna took part. There was one other team as well, but they dropped at the last second.
“There wasn’t anything like this event north of St. Cloud, where you had larger schools participating,” McDonald said. “More than half of the teams were 4A schools. That is what we wanted.
“What we’ve gotten out of it was tough games for us.”
How tough?
Hibbing has been 1-2 the last three years.
“It has been a challenge for us,” McDonald said. “We’re always looking to build on that, and get out of here with at least a 2-1 record. It hasn’t happened yet, but hopefully, this is a year where we get a chance to do that.
“None of the teams in the field are going to be a cakewalk.”
This field of teams is a good mix between 3A and 4A schools.
“It’s split right down the middle,” McDonald said. “We’ve been able to do something we hadn’t done yet. The weather threw us for a loop last year with how it shook out. A late drop in the tournament didn’t help that cause either.
“What I like is it’s an eight-team field, not a six-team field like last year. Every first-round matchup is a 3A and 4A. That goes back to how it was set up originally, going back as far as I can remember, when I played in it for the first time as a freshman.”
Hibbing’s first-round opponent, Andover, which is coached by Matt Aune, will certainly give the Bluejackets all they can handle.
“They’re dealing with some injury issues at the moment,” McDonald said. “Some of their key players are hurt, but being a 4A school, they’re still deeper than the rest, especially the typical 3A school.
“You have the physical bodies to withstand a little bit more than that. They’re looking to get things going a little more, too, as they battle through those injuries. I would expect them to come after us and challenge us physically. They’ve got kids who are capable of doing that.”
Hibbing’s philosophy will be the same, no matter who it plays.
“We have to keep our composure and take care of the ball well, then we’ll have a good shot at it,” McDonald said. “Those plays need to be made before we can jump to any conclusions.”
McDonald said he’ll approach this event a little bit different than in the past.
“It’s different than what we’ve wanted to get out of it in the past,” McDonald said. “We always used this in January and February because we had situations ahead of us where our schedule didn’t necessarily get easier, but the games were more winnable.
“We need to keep learning and building on what we’re trying to do. We haven’t seen that from this bunch of guys yet, but we also need to do that to prep for some of the teams we’ve got coming up, incredibly difficult opponents.”
In tournaments past, the Bluejackets have had some success riding out the rest of the season from a wins and losses perspective. With teams like Hopkins and Minnehaha Academy coming up, the quicker they learn how to play, the more competitive they will be against those teams.
“That has to be our mindset, but we know we have to build toward games like that in our future that are important,” McDonald said. “We’ve got big games coming up. We’ve got challenging games coming up.
“As much as people get caught up in the wins and losses, at this point, it’s growth and development with these guys as they define who they are, especially on the defensive end and the decision-making-part-of-the-game, too.”
Here’s a synopsis of the teams competing in the Showcase.
Forest Lake
The Rangers, who are coached by Dan Creminsino, are led by 6-foot-5-inch junior Jordan Boysen, who is averaging 13 ppg. Seniors Eric Peterson and Harrison Taylor are both averaging 10.
“We play in the Twin City Suburban East Conference in the metro area and that competition prepares you to play the best,” Creminsino said. “We are a team that is a work in progress.
“Several in our rotation got a chance to play varsity minutes last year, which has given them some valuable experience. We also have players who are in a varsity role for the first time, and they’re learning what this level is like.”
Cremisino said his team
hasn’t been at full strength yet. He’s short two starting guards for this tournament, but Forest Lake should be back at full strength after the holiday break.
“For us to win this tournament, we will need to shoot well and create some scoring opportunities in transition,” Cremisino said. “We look at this tournament as an opportunity to continue to build and gain experience.
“We will compete hard with the expectation of playing well.”
Grand Rapids
The Thunderhaws are led by John Sutherland, who is averaging 32 points and 13 rebounds per game. Easton Fothergill has put in 20, and Austin Hanson 18.
“When our team is at its best, it plays hard together,” Grand Rapids coach Dan Elhard said. “We feel like we have some depth to rely on.”
This is Grand Rapids’ second appearance in the Showcase.
“I like the overall quality of the participating teams,” Elhard said. “Fans will get to see matchups that rarely happen during the regular season with the northern Minnesota teams vs. the Metro-area teams.
“We’ll have to be able to adjust to a variety of styles of play that will be present at the tourney. We will need to get contributions from out bench.”
Elhard will use this showcase as a stepping stone toward the 7AAA playoffs.
“We like the attitudes and work ethic of our team members so far,” Elhard said. “We need to keep improving if we hope to contend for a section title. Playing quality competition like we will see in the Showcase will help stretch our younger players and toughen our veteran players.”
Orono
The Spartans are coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian standout Barry Wohler, who was recruited for football, basketball and baseball at the University of Minnesota.
Orono is led by Connor Chappell, a 6-5 post/wing who is averaging 13.5 ppf and 6.6 rpg.per game. Jake Farrell is a 6-2 wing, averaging 11.7 ppg and 9.7 rpg.
“This is an opportunity for us to play teams we don’t normally see,” Wohler said. “We’ll use the three-day trip for team building. We have been struggling with a young team, and a tough-early schedule.
“We have to take care of the basketball and make our free throws to succeed.”
Cambridge-Isanti
The Bluejackets, who are coached by Mike McDonald, are led by Henry Abraham, who is averaging 37 points per game, shooting 43-percent from the 3-point line, and he is averaging 6.3 assists per game. He has scored over 2,200 points his career.
Micah Ladd is next with 17.8 points and five assists per game.
“This tournament has great competition, and it’s a chance for our team to grow and get better,” McDonald said.
Cambridge-Isanti’s success in the tournament will rely on one thing — tempo.
“It comes down to forcing our opponent to play fast,” McDonald said. “We will need to be shot-makers and do the little things right, like rebounding, limiting turnovers and getting to 50/50 balls.”
Andover
The Huskies are led by returning starters and point leaders from last year’s team Calvin Foy (12 ppg) and Shandon Schannauer (10.2 ppg and 7.5 rpg). Schannauer will miss the showcase due to a meniscus injury he sustained last week against Spring Lake Park.
That means Austin Learned (7.6 ppg) and Jack Sharon (5.8 ppg) will be asked to fill that scoring void.
Aune enjoys participating in this tournament because it gives his team some time to bond.
“We believe that the three days of riding in vans, eating, lodging and being together will pay dividends down the road,” Aune said. “We also believe it’s a benefit to have half of our Section 7AAAA opponents in this tournament.
“This will give our guys a preview of what’s ahead.”
Aune is looking forward to his teams’ matchup with Hibbing.
“The key in any tournament is to get that first win,” Aune said. “We know Hibbing will be a tough opponent. They have many capable of scorers. I worry a bit about the practice layoff with Christmas and the long van ride.
“Our guys need to be ready to find and defend their shooters, coming off of multiple screening options they set.”
According to Aune, his team has struggled through the early part of the season with a 1-4 mark, but injuries have played a big part in that start.
“We’re trying to find our identity while battling through some significant injuries (broken arm, a broken leg, torn meniscus),” Aune said. “We think that eventually we will be able to hang our hat on our defense and rebounding.”
Duluth East
The Greyhounds are led by Noah Paulson, Mattie Thompson and Zaa Buffalo.
Paulson is averaging 13.4 ppg and 10 rpg. Thompson, who is the son of former Bluejacket David Thompson, is averaging 19.1 ppg and 5.5 rpg.
“Noah demands a lot of respect from our opponents, who commonly double him in the paint,” Duluth East coach Rhett McDonald said. “Mattie has the ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter, drive the ball hard and he has a knack for moving without the ball. He’s reminiscent of his father.
“He also likes to score above the rim from time to time.”
According to McDonald, his team is familiar with most of the teams in the tournament, except for Orono, which is the Greyhounds first-round opponent.
Even so, Duluth East will need to beat any of the other Section 7AAAA teams it might face over the three days of play.
“The stakes are high this year, especially with our section opponents,” McDonald said. “A game against our sectional opponents will have large section-seeding implications.”
The Greyhounds lone loss this season came at the hands of Cambridge-Isanti by four points. Otherwise, Duluth East has been playing well since the start of the season.
“We have a great group of kids that play well with each other,” McDonald said. “As cliche as it sounds, we have to do what we do. We have to play hard on both ends of the floor, get good shots, limit turnovers and rebound the basketball.”
