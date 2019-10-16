MESABI DAILY NEWS
TWO HARBORS — The North vs. South girls’ swim meet saw records being broken as Mesabi East, aided by Two Harbors and Eveleth-Gilbert to form the North squad, dominated the South, 1326-952.
The three aforementioned teams faced off against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Duluth Denfeld and Proctor/Hermantown Tuesday in the Two Harbors pool and together they captured all 12 event titles on the day.
The Giants’ Kailey Fossell broke a meet, poll and Mesabi East team record in the one meter diving competition, scoring 257.70 points over six dives to win the event. Two Harbors’ Kaylee Overby also broke two meet records, winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:22.17 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.29.
Eveleth-Gilbert grabbed their lone win on the day in the 200 freestyle relay with Elli Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George and Mollie Albrecht teaming up to put down a time of 1:46.36.
Mesabi East saw their other win on the day come from Emma Williams in the 100 backstroke. Williams finished in the race with a time of 1:03.78, over five seconds in front of her nearest competition.
North score (Mesabi East, Eveleth-Gilbert, Two Harbors): 1326; South score (Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Duluth Denfeld, Proctor/Hermantown): 952
Team scores: 1, Mesabi East, 487; 2, Two Harbors, 459; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert, 340; 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 340; 5, Duluth Denfeld, 325; 6, Proctor/Hermantown, 287.
200 medley relay: 1, Two Harbors, 1:59.07; 2, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Emily Blake, Adrianna Sheets), 2:03.09; 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 2:07.46.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Riley Larson, TH, 2:05.39; 2, Lindsay Johnson, DD, 2:07.90; 3, Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:09.06.
200 individual medley: 1, Kaylee Overby, TH, 2:22.17; 2, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:23.00; 3, Mollie Albrecht, EG, 2:28.17.
50 freestyle: Kate Thomasen, TH, 25.96; 2, Elli Jankila, EG, 26.13; 3, Hannah Ewer, PH, 26.41.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 257.70; 2, Audrey Hanson, TH, 176.40; 3, Holland Markasich, EG, 172.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Jada Larson, TH, 1:04.14; 2, Carly George, EG, 1:04.68; 3, Johnson, DD, 1:05.52.
100 freestyle: 1, Thomasen, TH, 56.23; 2, Jankila, EG, 56.44; 3, Williams, ME, 59.27.
500 freestyle: 1, Larson, TH, 5:38.52; 2, Brunfelt, ME, 5:42.35; 3, Albrecht, EG, 5:44.27.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, Amara Carey, George, Albrecht), 1:46.36; 2, Mesabi East (Meyer, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Sheets, Brunfelt), 1:48.72; 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 1:50.78.
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:03.78; 2, Larson, TH, 1:09.09; 3, Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:09.33.
100 breaststroke: 1, Overby, TH, 1:13.29; 2, Meyer, ME, 1:13.82; 3, Carey, EG, 1:18.07.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors, 3:52.42; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Albrecht, Carey, George, Jankila), 3:54.91; 3, Mesabi East (Lehmkuhl, Williams, Sheets, Brunfelt), 3:58.29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.