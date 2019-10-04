Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Trailing 6-0, the Hibbing High School football team had just scored early in the second quarter to tie the game.
It looked like the Bluejackets might be gaining some momentum, but in a span of 3:24, North Branch retook the lead, then added two more touchdowns.
Hibbing tried fighting back in the second half, but the Vikings matched them touchdown for touchdown en route to a 40-19 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at Cheever Field.
The Bluejackets did do a lot of good things during the game, so the program is taking a step forward, especially by winning the turnover battle.
It’s taking little steps at a time.
“That was huge,” Hibbing coach Shawn Howard said. “We probably haven’t done that dating back to last season. Offensively, this is the most points we’ve scored in how many weeks?
“The kids are starting to see that we can do this. Mayson (Brown) is getting some confidence in his wide receivers. Our running backs have confidence in the 0-line. It’s a confidence thing.”
North Branch took the early lead when Joshua Hindt scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, but Hibbing put a nice drive together at the end of the quarter, and that culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mayson Brown to Jagger Greenwood to tie it 6-6.
North Branch took the ensuing kickoff and put together a drive, which ended when Koby Chouinard scored from 19 yards out to make it 12-6.
That was at 3:24 of the second quarter.
From there, the Viking added two more scores to take a 26-6 into halftime.
The Bluejackets fumbled on their next drive, then Austin Sonnek scored on a 35-yard run just 54 seconds after that last touchdown to make it 18-6.
“We haven’t scored the ball all that fast this year,” North Branch coach Justin Voss said. “It’s been grind-it-out, so that was a little bit of a surprise. We feel we’ve had opportunities that we haven’t capitalized on all year, to have some of those quick scores.
“It was nice to see them put that together. To have that happen feels good. That means that some of the stuff we’re working on in practice is starting to come to fruition during the games. That’s important.”
Hibbing punted on its next possession, and it looked like the Vikings might run out the clock, but Chouinard connected with Hindt on a screen pass, and the North Branch senior took it 30 yards, scoring with no time on the clock.
“That was huge,” Voss said. “All sports are about momentum, and when you have hit, things kind of roll. For us to have that going into the half, that’s a huge boost, a huge momentum swing for us.
“You, hopefully, come out in the second half and use that momentum. We didn’t use it unfortunately, however, going into the half with all of that excitement, that’s important.”
That score was a gut punch for the Bluejackets.
“We have to work on fixing that sort of stuff,” Howard said. “That’s what we’re working on. That last one was a killer. That’s what we were expecting them to do.
“That’s what is hard about having underclassmen in positions they’re not used to. We’re working with our underclassmen to grow and get more knowledge of football.”
Hibbing came out and scored first in the third quarter on a Brown 9-yard pass to Austin Hill to make 24-12, but Daniel Hoveland scored on a 10-yard run to make it 32-12.
The Bluejackets picked up some more life as Josh Kivela scored on a 55-yard run with eight seconds remaining in the third quarter and it was 32-19.
Hibbing couldn’t sustain any drives in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings did add one more score as Chouinard hit Hindt with a 15-yard scoring strike to end the scoring.
Hibbing will be on the road to Hermantown next Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.
NB 6 20 6 8 — 40
HHS 0 6 13 0 — 19
First Quarter:
NB — Joshua Hindt 5 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter:
H — Jagger Greenwood 11 pass from Mayson Brown (pass failed)
NB — Koby Chouinard 19 run (pass failed)
NB — Austin Sonnek 35 run (run failed)
NB — Hindt 30 pass from Chouinard (Chouinard run)
Third Quarter:
H — Austin Hill 9 pass from Brown (kick failed)
NB — Daniel Hoveland 10 run (pass failed)
H — Josh Kivela 55 run (Maxon Baron kick
Fourth Quarter:
NB — Hindt 15 pass from Chouinard (Chouinard run)
South Ridge 28
Cherry 0
CULVER — The Panthers scored all of their points in the second quarter to hand Cherry its third loss of the season Friday.
Tarius Lovejoy had a 3-yard scoring run; Riley Kinsley scored on a 13-yard run; Logan Young had a 10-yard scamper for a score; and Nick Larson caught a 16-yard scoring pass for South Ridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.