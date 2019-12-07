HIBBING — Coming off perhaps its best game of the season on Friday night in a win over Princeton, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team was looking to continue the hot streak Saturday at home against North Branch.
It didn’t happen.
The Bluejackets trailed by five points with under five minutes to play, but then they went cold from the field and scored just three more points the rest of the way as North Branch pulled away for a 55-38 victory in action in the Hibbing School Gymnasium.
Hibbing trailed by 34-24 with more than 12 minutes remaining but it pulled to within 36-30 with 10:31 left after a 3-pointer from junior Jacie Clusiau. However, the Bluejackets could get no closer until another 3-pointer by Clusiau with 4:58 left pulled Hibbing to within 40-35.
But North Branch outscored Hibbing 15-3 in the final five minutes to pull away for the victory.
“Today it didn’t even look like we had a chance to win,” said Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe. “North Branch came out more aggressive, better prepared to play. I told our girls that they were going to play zone defense so they knew it but they just sat around took outside shots.
“They dictated how we played and hats off to them.”
Megan Bunes scored 15 points to pace North Branch in scoring. Katherine Carlson scored 13, Paige Peaslee, 12, and Ella Kuhlman added 11.
Haley Hawkinson led Hibbing with 14 points. Clusiau drained three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while Kourtney Manning added five.
“North Branch did everything better than we did today,” said LaCoe. “Our girls thought they could turn and shoot against their big girl and she’s not going to let you score; she’s going to throw it back into your face.
“Until we play with our heads more, we are going to have tough games like this. They came ready to play, they had more intensity than us and they had more will than us today.”
LaCoe said it is time to file this game away and for the team to look to improve each day.
“We have to play more consistently,” the coach said. “Last night we played probably the best team in the section (Princeton) and we beat them by 12. North Branch is better than they have been in the past, they have some good players and they just took it to us today.
“We need more consistency and better defense; our defense has been lousy all year. Offensively, we kind of let the other team dictate what we are doing.”
North Branch 55
Hibbing 38
North Branch: Paige Peaslee 12, Megan Bunes 15, Ella Kuhlman 11, Maddie Helin 4, Katherine Carlson 13.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 2, Jacie Clusiau 13, Makenzie Clough 2, Haley Hawkinson 14, Kourtney Manning 5, Nora Petrich 2.
Total Fouls: North Branch 8; Hibbing 15; Fouled Out: None; 3-pointers: NB, N/A; Hibbing, Clusiau 3, Manning; Free throws: NB 12-of-16; Hibbing 10-of-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.