HIBBING — There are no gimmies when section tournaments play opens.
The Hibbing High School boys basketball team was reminded of that fact when they played the Cloquet Lumberjacks Wednesday in Hibbing.
The Lumberjacks held their own, but their season would come to an end as the third-seeded Bluejackets won the game 72-60 at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymasium.
Hibbing coach Joel Mcdonald was expecting nothing less from the Lumberjacks.
“Credit to Steve (Battaglia) and the Cloquet guys because they came and battled,” McDonald said. “They were playing with nothing to lose, and they played really well.”
Cloquet came into the game missing a big piece of their team in Markus Pokornowski, and McDonald thought the rest of the team stepped up in a big way.
“You take a guy like Pokornowski out of their lineup and you have guys that know they have to step up,” McDonald said. “And that’s exactly what a lot of them did.”
Hibbing scored the first points of the game when Eli Erickson made a basket underneath the hoop, facilitated by an assist from Ayden McDonald.
Cloquet answered right back with a three from Alec Turnbull, The Bluejackets answered back, then Cloquet responded again.
The teams went back-and-forth throughout the first half, which led to five lead changes and about 10 ties.
McDonald knows games like this are nothing new in Section 7AAA.
“A lot of times you’re going to have games that are challenging and contested,” McDonald said. “In AAA, regardless of your seed, everybody is physical enough, skilled enough and deep enough to pull out a win.”
Another commonality the teams shared in the half was discipline.
There were only nine fouls called in the first half, and about half of those fouls were called toward the end of half.
Hibbing was holding on to a two-point lead as Cloquet came down looking to get the last shot of the half, but a batted ball found its way into the hands of Issac Colbaugh, who raced down the court and barely beat the clock to give his team a 40-36 lead.
Going into halftime, the Bluejackets knew what their biggest adjustment needed to be — defense.
“It was all going to come down to what kind of defense we played,” McDonald said. “We went into halftime with four defensive rebounds, three steals and we knew one time the ball went out of bounds.
“We stopped them eight times in 18 minutes.”
Tre Holmes got things going in the second half by hitting a three.
The teams looked poised to go back-and-forth again, but this time Hibbing started to make a couple extra baskets, inching its lead higher.
McDonald credited that to his team grabbing more rebounds in the second half.
“We started to get defensive rebounds,” McDonald said. “We never got the game at our pace, and finally we broke through that and got a lead that made us a little more comfortable.”
The Bluejackets would get their lead to eight, 51-43, after a passing clinic in paint.
Parker Maki received the ball and made a pass to Jack Grzybowski, who immediately found Erickson for an easy bucket.
The Lumberjacks would cut the deficit to five, but that was as close as they would come the rest of the way.
Part of Cloquet’s trouble came, ironically from their discipline.
With two-minutes left, the Lumberjacks had one team foul in the half, meaning they had to commit five fouls before Hibbing hit the bonus.
That gave Hibbing enough time to drain minute after minute from the clock.
Hibbing would eventually get into the bonus, and then it came down to hitting the shots.
“Any team that wins is going to be the team that knocks down free throws at the end,” McDonald said. “We did that tonight. We’ve been a very solid free-throw shooting team all season long, up over 78% as a team.”
The Bluejackets went into the bonus leading 67-58, and in four trips to the line made six-of-seven giving them a 13-point lead and putting the game too far out of reach.
Leading the way for Cloquet was Adam Schneider who scored 27 points for the Lumberjacks.
Schneider also entered the 1,000-point club in the second half of the game.
Alec Turnbull finished with 12 points.
McDonald led the way for the Bluejackets with 23 points. Maki, Tre Holmes and Mayson Brown scored 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.
CHS 36 24 60
HHS 40 32 72
Cloquet: Tyler Issendorf 6, Schneider 27, Turnbull 12, Dylan Heehn 6, Jack Sorenson 5, Nate Blatchford 2, Caleb Hansen 2.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 2, Brown 10, Holmes 11, Maki 12, Erickson 8, Colbaugh 6, McDonald 23.
Total fouls: Cloquet 15; Hibbing 11; Fouled out: None. Free throws: Cloquet 3-4; Hibbing 10-13; 3-pointers: Schneider 2, Turnbull 4, Sorenson, Brown 2, Holmes, Colbaugh, McDonald 4.
