Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The fourth annual North Star State Hardwood Showcase is in the books, and it was a success on many fronts.
Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald said the tournament was well attended, and it offered a first-hand look at using a shot clock.
That shot clock was one of the enticements to lure teams into the tourney, but Hibbing wasn’t the only team putting the clock to use.
According to McDonald, a lot of the other holiday tournaments in the state have gone with the 35-second clock.
“It’s a common thing right now,” McDonald said. “It isn’t something we were exclusively doing. There were a number of them throughout the state, but for the out-state teams, to get them up here, it’s something that plays into the intrigue with it.”
There’s been a lot of second guessing by the State High School League and the coaches associations, on both the boys and girls sides, about making shot clocks a reality.
What’s the biggest concern? How it affects the game.
According to McDonald, other than having to shoot the ball every 35 seconds, all reports were positive about the use of the clock.
“It’s something everybody enjoyed,” McDonald said. “All of the fans liked it. A lot of them probably weren’t paying attention to it, and didn’t notice we were running it. It rarely went off.”
To that end, in the 12 games, there were only three shot-clock violations. If each team had a total of 75 possessions per game, the percentage of violations was only .166.
“That was the case throughout the entire tournament,” McDonald said. “A lot of the naysayers say it’s not good for the game, but nobody changed their style of play. That’s the way basketball is played these days.”
It didn’t necessarily increase scoring either.
McDonald said that Melrose, which played in a St. Cloud Tournament, won each game by scoring in the 50s.
“A shot clock cleans up the game and keeps it fluid,” McDonald said. “The days of grinding out offensive sets is a thing of the past. The game doesn’t work like that at any level. It’s a more pure game with it.”
As far as getting used to the shot clock goes, McDonald said his team didn’t have a problem adjusting to it. They actually played with a shot clock last season in Sioux Falls, S.D.
“We had one possession where we took a three, then Eli (Erickson) got a put back right at the buzzer,” McDonald said. “The only time that came into play, where there may have been an adjustment period, was with some of the 4A schools.
“They like to spread things out, play a read-and-react-type-of offense, which is another facet of today’s game. Even so, I didn’t hear any complaints.”
The game strategy was different, and the games ran a lot smoother.
“From a coaches perspective, it’s easy to get your team to buy into playing defense for 35 seconds, than say 1:30,” McDonald said. “You can get beat to a pulp by the end of the game.
“You don’t have the intentional fouls, and game doesn’t get as chippy. The shot clock takes care of that. Strategies become much more complex in how each coach deals with the situations at that time of the game. It makes the game more pure and safer.”
Hibbing put its shot clocks in last spring, and that cost was $6,000. You also need somebody to operate that clock, which blends in with the game-day help.
Gary Milani, who has been sitting at that table for 30-plus years, was the person responsible for operating the clock.
“I thought Gary did a great job with it,” McDonald said. “There was a lot of pressure on him. He’s run the clock for 30 years, then to have to do something that’s more attention driven and intricate at the same time, I give him a lot of credit.
“He showed up for three practices beforehand, but I was worried about it. When teams come into town from elsewhere, you want to keep the experience positive. The feedback we got was positive in all respects.”
That wasn’t the only positive thing about the tourney.
The tournament is getting better each year of its existence.
“We’re headed in the right direction as to what we’re trying to do,” McDonald said. “The crowds were nice. Our teams were competitive and physical, and we played well. I thought for the most part, going 2-1 against 4A schools, that was a positive for us as a team.
“We had a lot of crowd participation. This was the biggest crowd of the four of them, so that speaks for itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.