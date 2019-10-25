ELY — The Ely and Cherry volleyball teams matched up in Ely on Friday night in Section 7A volleyball action.
The No. 2 seeded Timberwolves knocked off the No. 3 seeded Tigers 3-1 (25-15 13-25 25-20 25-18) to advance to Wednesday's semifinals.
"I really like the way we came out tonight," Timberwolves coach Andrea Thomas said. "The girls knew what they had to do tonight and got it done."
In game 1, Ely raced out to a 7-2 lead with the help of two ace serves from Winter Sainio.
The Tigers got back in the game with a kill from Kaelynn Kudis and also a big block from Kudis at the net.
Ely had a 14-9 lead when Cherry, with Lauren Staples serving, came back quickly and all suddenly, it was a 15-13 game.
"We were playing hard out there," Tigers coach LeAnn Adkisson said. "We knew that we didn't want them to get too big of a lead."
Ely had a 19-15 lead when Brielle Kallberg took over serving. The senior never looked back and served out the game, a 25-15 Ely win.
Game two was a different story.
The teams traded points to start the game and Ely soon grabbed an early 10-6 lead. However, that changed in a hurry.
A Kudis tip tied the game at 11-11 and Cherry then exploded for seven of the next eight points to take an 18-12 lead with Staples serving, forcing Thomas to take a time out.
"We really changed up that second game," Adkisson said. "Our serve receive was better and our sets at the net were nice."
Staples ended up serving eight points for the Tigers.
The Timberwolves were able to only collect one more game point and Cherry picked up the 25-13 win.
Game three was a back and forth affair with neither team grabbing a big lead.
The Timberwolves had a 16-15 advantage when Oryann Trucano of the Tigers had a kill to knot things up at 16.
Cherry took their last lead of the game at 19-18 but then the Timberwolves got hot.
Brielle Kallberg had an ace serve to tie the game at nineteen, a Jenna Merhar block at the net made it a 22-19 Ely lead and a monster back row kill from Kallberg made it a 24-19 game.
McKenna Coughlin ended the game with a kill and with a 2-1 lead, Ely did not look back.
A Kallberg tip, an Erika Mattson block and a Coughlin kill made it a 10-5 Ely lead early in the fourth.
"We picked up some nice early points in that fourth game," Thomas said. "That really got us going."
The Tigers attempted to get back in the game, but the Ely front row was just too much. The Wolves went on to cruise in set four, 25-18, taking the match 3-1.
The Timberwolves ended the match with three players with at least 10 kills.
Mattson led the way with 16 kills, while Kallberg added 14 and Coughlin chipped in with 12.
McCartney Kaercher was the set machine for the Timberwolves with the senior tallying 45 set assists.
"I don't hink we have ever had that many set assists before," Thomas said. "She had a great night."
Sainio had 3 ace serves and Coughlin added a pair.
Kudis led Cherry with 19 kills and Trucano added 10. Staples had 36 set assists.
"I am very proud of these girls," Adkisson said. "They worked hard all year and played like a team all year. I love these girls.
Next up for the Timberwolves is top-seeded Greenway in the 7A semifnals. That match is set for 7:15 in Hibbing.
"We will have to be ready on Wednesday," Thomas said. "It won't matter who we play, we have to be ready.”
