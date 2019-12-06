DULUTH — The Virginia girls’ basketball team made too many unforced errors and it cost them in a 69-56 loss to Duluth Marshall, the No. 4 ranked team in the state.
Head coach Spencer Aune said his team got down early but cut the deficit to 32-26 at the half. Virginia continued to play hard but just couldn’t come all the way back against a Hilltoppers team that has two of the best guards the Devils will see this year.
Rian Aune led Virginia with 19 points, while Lexiss Trygg connected for 17. Marshall was paced by Grace Kirk with 24 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 56,
I. Falls 31
At Ely, the Timberwolves played well defensively in both halves as they picked up a 56-31 win over the Broncos.
The stifling Ely defense held International Falls (1-1) to 18 points in the first half and just 13 in the second.
Ely was led by Eric Omerza with 16 and Dylan Fenske and Bryce Longwell each with a dozen.
The Wolves (2-0) play at Hill City today.
Cherry 59,
Bigfork 46
At Bigfork, the Tigers got 16 points from Isaac Asuma and 10 from Iziac Martin en route to a 59-46 win over the Huskies Thursday night.
Bigfork was paced by Liam Prato with 25 points.
Cherry hosts MI-B tonight.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Northern Lakes 4,
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2
At Crosby, Eveleth-Gilbert Area held a 2-1 lead after the first period, but Northern Lakes netted the final three goals to come away with a 4-2 victory.
Sophia Flatley started things off with an unassisted goal in the first period and closed out the period with another tally. However, Caitlyn Gutzman scored the first of her hat track in between Flatley’s to keep Northern Lakes close.Gutzman knotted things up in the second period and gave Northern Lakes a 3-2 lead at 13:13 of the third with another unassisted score. Alyssa Kosloski scored the fourth and final goal with assists by Rose Aldridge and Gutzman.
Goalie Rachel Woods recorded 26 saves in the loss.
E-G plays at Proctor/Hermantown/Marshall on Tuesday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 2 0 0 — 2
N. Lakes 1 1 2 — 4
First period: 1, EG, Sophia Flatley (unassisted), 8:39; 2, NL, Caitlyn Gutzman (unassisted), 6:51; 3, EG, Flatley (Jennie Krause, Makayla Levander), :30.
Second period: 4, NL, Gutzman (Emily Traut), 13:29.
Third period: 5, NL, Gutzman (unassisted), 13:13; 6, NL, Alyssa Kosloski (Gutzman, Rose Aldridge), 7:02.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 6-10-10—26; NL, 10-7-6—23
Penalties: E-G, 2-for-4 minutes; Kate Stephens, NL, 1-for-2 minutes.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rochester 83,
Vermilion 69
At Rochester, the Yellowjackets got 22 points from Kong Kong and 20 from Ray Adams in a 83-69 victory over visiting Vermilion.
The Ironmen were down just 42-39 at the half but defensive pressure by Rochester helped the home team score the 14-point win.
Despite the loss, first-year coach Reed Petersen was happy with a lot of his team’s play and their effort. “Rochester’s a really good team,’’ he added.
Vermilion (1-2) plays at Western Tech today.
VCC 39 30 — 69
RTC 42 41 — 83
VCC: Taray Graves 4, Dalontray Nims 11, Devarius Davis 15, Devonne Tramble 7, Curtis Bell 13, Terrence Ballom 3, Dylan Willis 6, Austin Funk 10. 3-pointers: Nims 3, Davis 3, Tramble 1, Bell 1, Ballom 1, Funk 2. Free throws: 8-15. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
RTC: Mickey Jah 8, Kong Kong 22, Ben Jackson 2, Keonte Williams 7, Ray Adams 20, Antonio Maddox 2, Jashawn Campbell 3, Jerome Cunningham 8, Karmoga Lero 9, Devin Melzer 2. 3-pointers;Jah 1, Kong 2, Adams 1, Campbell 1, Lero 2. Free throws: 10-13. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Western Tech 68,
Mesabi Range 56
At LaCrosse, Wis., the Mesabi Range men fell behind early and couldn’t completely claw their way back Friday in as Western Techincal College defeated the Norsemen 68-56.
Down 42-24 at the half, Mesabi Range managed to close the gap to around 10 points in the second half, but the Cavaliers never let them get any closer as they held on for the win.
William Howard led the Norsemen with 12 points. Mayan White finished with 10.
Mesabi Range (1-3) will be on the court again today in Rochester. Their date with the Yellowjackets is set for 1 p.m.
MRC 24 32 — 56
WTC 42 26 — 68
Mesabi Range: William Howard 12, Joshua Bryant 9, Arthur Joaquim 2, Jaylen Williams 9, Mamoudou Cisse 4, Mayan White 10, Dejsani Beamon 6, Daniel Modi 2, Chris Collins Jr. 2; Three pointers: White 2, Howard 1, Bryant 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Joaquim.
Western Tech: Derek Davis 10, Hunter Davis 11, Jarrell Tarr 6, Austin Malkowski 10, Brian Huneck 10, Cade Badertscher 10, Ema Esheit 8, Stepheon Sims 2, Jalen Alexander 1; Three pointers: Malkowski 2, Badertscher 1; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
