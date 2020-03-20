GRAND RAPIDS — Several area athletes have been named to the 20-19-20 Northern Lakes All-Conference Girls Basketball Team.
Named from Greenway are sophomore guard Jadin Saville, junior guard Baylie Jo Norris, and junior guard Kennedy Hanson.
Selected from Deer River are senior guard Olexa O’Hern and sophomore center Grace Bergland.
Picked from Bigfork is junior guard Natalie Haley.
Making the team from Hill City-Northland is senior guard Amber St. Martin.
Named from Nashwauk-Keewatin is junior guard Madison Owens.
Rounding out the team are sophomore guard Jordan Temple, junior guard Sofie Anderson and sophomore forward Katie Pearson, all of Chisholm; sophomore guard Destiny Piekarski, senior forward McKenzie Swenson and senior guard Emily Fairchild, all of Littlefork-Big Falls. The Most Valuable Player was Destiny Piekarski of Littlefork-Big Falls.
Chisholm and Greenway shared the championship of the conference this season. Pam Pioske of Chisholm was named Coach of the Year.
Receiving honorable mention are eighth grade center Tresa Baumgard, freshman guard Hannah Kne and freshman forward Lola Huhta, all of Chisholm; senior forward Morgan Walsh, eighth grade forward Chloe Hansen and junior guard Nicholle Ramirez, all of Greenway; senior forward Dani Erickson and senior guard Elise Larson, both of Littlefork-Big Falls; sophomore guard Jessica Reigel, sophomore guard Taylor Peck and sophomore guard Nevaeh Evans, all of Deer River; senior guard Aurora Watson and freshman guard Kristen Grover, both of Bigfork; junior forward Hunter Ahonen and sophomore guard Kayleigh Horn, both of Hill City-Northland; and junior guard Misty Bozich and junior forward Johnnie Waldvogel, both of Nashwauk-Keewatin.
