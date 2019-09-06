BABBITT — The young Northeast Range football team hosted their first home game of the season Friday afternoon in Babbitt.
The newly reformed Nighthawks ran in to a big Lake of the Woods squad that got some first half points and three touchdowns from Logan Russell on their way to a 42-8 victory.
“It was a loss but I am very proud of these guys,” Northeast Range coach Mike Summers said. “They didn’t give up out there and kept playing the entire game, until the final whistle.”
Lake of the Woods picked up a first quarter touchdown when senior Gunner Ferrier caught a punt and returned it 33 yards to the Nighthawks endzone for a 6-0 lead.
Russell caught a pass from Kodi Jonassen to complete the two-point conversion.
Neither team could get anythimng else going in the final seven minutes of the first quarter and Lake of the Woods had an 8-0 lead after one quarter of play.
The Nighthawks tried to get something going in the second quarter but a second down Oskar Hoivisto pass was picked off by Ferrier at the Northeast Range 16-yard line.
The Bears didn’t waste any time getting on the board. Tailback Russell ran it in from 16 yards out to make it a 14-0 Lake of the Woods lead.
Russell ran in the two point conversion to make it a 16-0 Bears lead.
On the next Northeast Range possession, Griffen Sonstegard picked off a first down pass at the Northeast Range 45 yard line.
Following a pair of running plays, Jonassen hit Ferrier with a pass that he took in from 31 yards out.
The two point try failed and the Bears had a 22-0 lead.
On the kick off, Nighthawks junior Caleb Berry returned the kick to the Bears 38-yard line.
“That put us in great position to get something going,” Summers said. “We just couldn’t get by their defensive line.”
The Nighthawks were forced to punt.
Lake of the Woods continued to run the ball and with time running out in the first half, Russell was able to break the plane from 4 yards out to make it a 28-0 halftime score.
The Nightshawks were able to turn it up defensively in the third quarter and forcing the Bears to punt the ball.
Following one of the punts, the Nighthawks had the ball on their own 36-yard line.
One the second play from scrimmage, Bralyn Lisegard took the handoff and exploded through the Bears defense and ran 52 yards to pay dirt for the touchdown.
RJ Bieljeski ran in the two point conversion to make it a 28-8 contest.
“Like I said, they were not giving up out there,” Summers said. “As a coach, you love to see that out of your team.”
The Bears were able to score on two long Russell runs in the fourth quarter to close out the contest.
He ran one in from 48 yards out and another from 31.
“We are young,” Summers said. “We have seven juniors on this team. I really think we are a year away.”
The Nighthawks are back in action next friday when they host Silver Bay at 3:30pm
“We will work hard this week,” Summers said. “We need to cut out the mental mistakes and we can be a different team.”
LOW 8 20 0 14 — 42
NR 0 0 8 0 — 8
First Quarter
LOW: Gunner Ferrier 33 yard Punt return (Kodi Jonassen pass to Logan Russell)
Second Quarter
LOW: Russell 16 yard run (Russell run)
LOW: Ferrier 31 pass from Jonassen (Run failed)
LOW: Russell 4 run (Run failed)
Third Quarter
NER: Bralyn Lislegard 52 run (RJ Bielejeski run)
Fourth Quarter
LOW: Russell 48 run (Tanner Nordlof run)
LOW: Russell 31 yard fumble recovery (Run failed)
MIB 48
Cherry 20
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers put up a 24-point second quarter en route to the win over the Tigers Friday.
Cherry got a touchdown from Austin Michels in the second quarter on an 8-yard scoring run, then in the fourth quarter, Justin Caple scored twice on runs of 37 and 1 yard.
Asher Zubich had a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, then he scored on 7-yard and 2-yard runs in the second quarter.
Aidan Bissonette hauled in a 78-yard touchdown recpetion in the second quarter as well.
In the fourth quarter, Dillon Drake scored on a 9-yard run, and Zubich finished off the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown jaunt.
