HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team and Coach Mike Veneziano are keeping with the latest technology.
On Friday, the Bluejackets received new touch pads, thanks to private donations, that have take-off sensors in them. Those sensors track the time it takes to leave the starting blocks.
They were put to use Saturday at the Section 6A True Team Meet, and they were also used in Hibbing’s dual meet with Chisholm, which the Bluejackets won 94.5-53.5 Tuesday at the high school pool.
It’s the wave of the future.
“From when the starting device sounds, or flashes, until the feet of the athlete actually leave the starting block, we are getting beat across the board,” Veneziano said. “It was an add-on to our existing technology. They use it at the state meet.
“We’re one of a handful of high schools that have it. Around 35 years ago, that was the advent of electronic touch pads. That was seen as a novelty at the time. We rarely question what the touch pads come up with now. This technology will go that same route.”
Hibbing was without one of its swimmers for this meet, but Veneziano didn’t notice the same fire his team had on Saturday.
“I think we’re coming off a True Team Meet and we had a lackluster performance,” Veneziano said. “We didn’t have a lot of emotional energy today, and that’s OK. In all honesty, I didn’t learn a whole lot.”
What he did learn was that his teams’ starts were slow, according to the sensors.
“What was glaring to me is we’re really slow on our starts,” Veneziano said. “Even looking back to Saturday, which was our first use of the take-off pads, other teams are flat-out faster.
“Chisholm, for whatever reason, they were faster across the board at getting off the blocks. From the starting horn to when their feet actually exit the starting block, they’re better on average by one- or two-tenths. In short races, that’s huge. That’s something we need to work. It’s a good thing to know.”
Hibbing did get wins from the 200 medley relay of Chance McCormack, Cooper Emerson, Cooper Peake and Andrew Hoppe; Ben Philips in the 200 freestyle; McCormack in the 200 individual medley; Hoppe in the 50 and 500 freestyles; Emerson, Ben Riipinen, Luke Pocquette and Tyler Fosso in the 200 freestyle relay; and Riipinen in the 100 breaststroke.
“Coming off of a big meet where we were emotional, there were a few spots out there where I thought we competed well,” Veneziano said. “It was almost ironic that the guys that popped on Saturday, struggled tonight.
“Some of the guys that struggled Saturday, popped off a few good ones tonight. In the bigger scheme of things, it is what it is. I’m not worried about.”
The Bluestreaks got wins from Bay Yukich in the 100 freestyle; Kilen Klimek in the 100 backstroke; and Zach Quirk, Klimek, Jonah Giermann and Yukich in the 400 freestyle relay.
Hibbing 94.5, Chisholm 53.5
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Chance McCormack, Cooper Emerson, Cooper Peake, Andrew Hoppe), 1:54.25; 2. Chisholm (Kilen Klimek, Jonah Giermann, Zach Quirk, Bay Yukich), 1:58.91; 3. Hibbing (Chase Musich, Aaron Hadrava, Aman Majumdar, Matthew Osterhoudt.
200 freestyle — 1. Ben Philips, H, 2:06.77; 2. Klimek, C, 2:23.04; 3. Reilly Benedict, H, 2:23.77.
200 individual medley — 1. McCormack, H, 2:24.51; 2. Quirk, C, 2:25.14; 3. Musich, H, 2:30.40.
50 freestyle — 1. Hoppe, H, 23.65; 2. Yukich, C, 24.33; 3. Ben Riipinen, H, 26.68.
Diving — 1. Cole Hughes, H, 165.25; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 150.35; 3. Xander Buroker, H, 132.85.
100 butterfly — 1. Musich, H, 1:10.99; 2. Cooper Peak, H, 1:14.73; 3. Majumdar, H, 1:23.85.
100 freestyle — 1. Yukich, C, 53.80; 2. Pocquette, H, 55.72; 3. Hadrava, H, 55.85.
500 freestyle — 1. Hoppe, H, 5:50.66; 2. Kellen Fisher, H, 6:58.39; 3. Giermann, C, 7:02.80.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Riipinen, Pocquette, Fosso), 1:43.62; 2. Hibbing (Hadrava, Peake, Musich, Majumdar, H, 1:52.56; 3. Chisholm (Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Nathan Splinter, Mason Chuk), 2:16.96.
100 backstroke — 1. Klimek, C, 1:10.09; 2. Howard, C, 1:24.22; 3. Matthew Sandness, H, 1:25.83.
100 breaststroke — 1. Riipinen, H, 1:14.90; 2. Pocquette, H, 1:15.11; 3. Quirk, C, 1:15.30.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Chisholm (Quirk, Klimek, Giermann, Yukich), 3:54.99; 2. Hibbing (Fisher, Fosso, Hughes, Sandness), 4:35.43; 3. Hibbing (Tristen Schmelzer, Reilly Benedict, Osterhoudt, Majumdar), 4:45.05.
Eveleth-Gilbert 80
Chisholm 61
CHISHOLM — Carter Mavec had 21 points as the Golden Bears defeated the Bluestreaks in the Iron Range Conference contest Tuesday at Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Eveleth-Gilbert were Jake Sickel with 18, AJ Roen 15 and Will Bittman 10.
Bryce Warner had 22 to lead Chisholm (4-9). July Abernathy had 13 and Jude Sundquist 10.
EG 39 41 — 80
CHS 27 34 — 61
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 21, AJ Roen 15, Zach Lindseth 8, Carter Flanagan 2, Josh Oberstar 6, Jake Sickel 18, Will Bittman 10
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 10, Brice Warner 22, Noah Sundquist 3, Nate Wessman 4, July Abernathy 13, Dan Rusten 9.
Total Fouls: Eveelth-Gilbert 16; Chisholm 20; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 17-25; Chisholm 9-21; 3 pointers: Mavec, Warner, Noah Sundquist.
N-K 80
Hill City 37
NASHWAUK — Jager Nash led three Spartans in double figures with 20 points en route to the win over the Hornets Tuesday at home.
Jeff Lorenz had 19 and Spencer Engel 17 for Nashwauk-Keewatin (11-3).
Jon Gowell had 17 points to pace Hill City.
HC 24 13 — 37
NK 50 30 — 80
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 2, Brenden Humphrey 6, Thor Dunham 1, Hunter Gerber 6, Tucker Holm 5, Jon Gowell 17.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 7, Spencer Engel 17, Daniel Clusiau 4, Jager Nash 20, Jeff Lorenz 19, Teegan Warmuth 6, Jack Lorenz 8.
Total Fouls: Hill City 9; Nashwauk-Keewatin 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hill City 4-10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-9; 3-pointers: Humphrey, Gowell 2, Engel 3, Clusiau, Nash 2, Jeff Lorenz 3.
Boys Hockey
Hermantown 8
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
HERMANTOWN — Blake Biondi had the hat trick as the Hawks took down the Bluejackets at home Tuesday.
Mitchell Ziemba scored for Hibbing/Chisholm.
HC 0 1 0 — 1
HHS 5 2 1 — 8
First Period — 1. H, Matt Erickson (Drew Sams, Jack Glockle), 2:36; 2. H, Ethan Lund (Zack Kilen, Joey Pierce), 7:25; 3. H, Cole Antcliff (Aaron Pionk, Sams), 8:13; 4. H, Lund (Blake Biondi, Sams), 2:36; 5. H, Biondi (Jackson Lucia, Kilen), pp, 12:55.
Second Period — 6. HC, Mitchell Ziemba (Joe Allison), sh, 7:32; 7. H, Biondi (Pierce, Pionk), pp, 11:27; 8. H, Biondi (Kilen, Pierce), sh, 16:55.
Third Period — 9. H, Mikey Graves (Sams, Gavin Blomdahl), 16:02.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 16-x-x—16; Evan Radovich x-24-15—39; Hermantown, Luke Lind 1-3-4—8.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12; Hermantown 6-12.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 73
L-BF 29
CHERRY — Karlee Grondahl scored 18 points, including her 1,000th point, as the Tigers beat the Vikings Tuesday at home. She needed 17 to reach the milestone.
Jessa Schroetter had 15 and Katie Peterson 12 for Cherry (12-3).
Emily Fairchild had 13 points to lead Littlefork-Big Falls.
