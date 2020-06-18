HIBBING — Since the 7th grade, Langston Nash has been a jack-of-all-trades on the Hibbing High School boys track team.
Nash competed in the 100-, 200- and 400-meters when he was younger, then when Nash got older, he started running in the distance events — the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meters, along with the 4x800 relay.
Nash was expecting to be a long-distance runner this season, but his senior season got cut short due to the coronavirus.
Nash almost cut the season short himself. He wasn’t sure he wanted to run this season, but he had a change of heart and joined the team.
“Honestly, I didn’t know if I was going to join track,” Nash said. “I’m going to college, so I had to work. I needed to get another job, but it’s safe to say that God put me on the team.
“I was looking forward to my last run during my senior year.”
Nash said he was coming into the spring in decent shape after advancing to the state meet in wrestling.
“I had lost a lot of weight during wrestling,” Nash said. “I started at 205, then I lost 15 pounds down to 190. It thought that was going to help me. I thought I was in a decent spot.”
But there was that one obstacle standing in the way — COVID-19.
“I didn’t know how real it was,” Nash said. “I knew the virus was real, but with school being canceled all this time, that’s when it became real. I thought we’d all be back in school and have a graduation.
“Once the teachers announced that school might be getting canceled, that’s when I knew it was real.”
Nash said he handled the disruption in his life better than expected.
“I’m emotional at heart, but I handled it well,” he said. “As it kept increasing the amount of days, that’s when I got more down. I tried to go on with life as it is. I did my schooling online, took walks and figured out other stuff to do.
“It’s all in God’s hands. We’ll come out of it stronger than ever.”
To bide his time, Nash said he’s been more involved with his music, reading his Bible, getting more into prayer life.
“I’m mostly singing, and learning how to play the guitar,” Nash said. “I need a new guitar. I’m also singing a lot, working on my voice a little more so it doesn’t deteriorate.”
This fall, Nash said he just got accepted to North Central University in Minneapolis.
His plan is to attend the school for four years. He was working at Rudi’s Pizza, but he has since resigned from that position to take a job in construction to defray the cost of his education.
He said working at his jobs helped keep his mind off of the pandemic.
“It kept me distracted, but you always need some human contact with people,” Nash said.
