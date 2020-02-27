Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — David Platt and Jagger Greenwood are no strangers to the state meet, but for one Hibbing High School senior, this is an opportunity of a lifetime.
Langston Nash will be joining both Platt and Greenwood at the State Class A Individual Tournament, which gets underway Friday, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nash, who will be wrestling David Wilfert of Orono in the first round, qualified by placing second at 195 pounds at the Section 7AA Meet last week in Mora.
“It feels weird,” Nash said. “I’ve never gone to state before in my life for any sport. It’s exciting and nervous at the same time.”
Nash began his wrestling career in the sixth grade, but he had some hiccups along the way.
“I didn’t start out very well,” Nash said. “I kept getting better and went from there. There was a year when I quit, and another year when I didn’t join, but I decided to come back for my senior year.
“I wanted to see how I could do.”
That first year was Nash’s sophomore season. The second, his junior year.
“I didn’t have the passion for it anymore,” Nash said. “My fire was gone, but it’s back now. I missed the sport, and I still and always will have a love for the sport. I wanted to come back to see where I was at.
“State wasn’t in my goals, but later on in the year, it got in my sights, and I was set on it like, ‘I have to make state.’ I’m happy that I did.”
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said he wasn’t surprised that Nash could come back and be as successful as he was.
“He has brothers that wrestle, but Langston did compete in other things,” Pierce said. “He hasn’t just been sitting. Sometimes, you don’t always have to be wrestling to end up being a good wrestler.
“Once you get some basics down, even if you miss a year, as long as you’re still in shape or doing other things to develop athletically, you can come in and pick it up quickly, especially if you’re a senior with a base behind you, you pick up things quick.
That was to his advantage.”
Nash said he could feel things building right at midseason.
“That’s where I figured out that things were going to keep turning up for me,” Nash said. “I got more wins, and I kept getting more confidence in myself. A lot of that was God leading me to come to the sport.
“He felt there was something there for me, even if I didn’t make it to state, there was something there for me. My love for it was still great, and I still have that love now. I also missed a lot of guys, too.”
Nash, who is 22-10, will wrestle David Wilfert of Orono (28-8) in his first-round match. He’s looking forward to the opportunity.
“It’s unbelievable,” Nash said. “I never thought in my entire life that I would make it to state in any sport at all. I hope to go out and leave it all out on the mat, to the best of my ability like I always do.”
One person, in particular, is just as happy as Nash — his wrestling partner Greenwood.
“I am beyond proud of Langston,” Greenwood said. “He’s improved so much this year from how he came in. It’s his mindset. That’s what it’s been, his mindset and work ethic. Words can’t explain how proud I am of him.
“He’s learned to not give up. Things may be hard, and no matter where you go, people will be better than you, but as long as you keep pushing, pushing and pushing, eventually you’ll be in the same-exact spot as they are.”
