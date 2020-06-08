HIBBING — Chase Musich was hoping for a breakout season.
The distance runner on the Hibbing High School boys track team was hoping to improve his times in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
He was well on his way to doing that, then the season got shut down due to the virus.
Musich, who was also a swimmer on the Bluejackets boys team, was disappointed to not be able to finish out his senior season.
“I was looking forward to running with my fellow teammates and all of that stuff,” Musich said. “I felt like my personal goals and ambitions in the season, there were certain times I wanted.
“I was hoping to go under five minutes in the 1600 and 10:30 in the 3200.”
Musich was close last year, running 5:05 1600 and 10:57 in the 3200.
“I went into the season feeling good, and that made me more excited for the season,” he said. “I felt like my pacing was well. I wasn’t getting sore at the beginning of the season. I was feeling good.”
Physically, Musich had it all going for him, and after the swimming season, he had everything going for him mentally.
Hibbing swimming coach Mike Veneziano is a big proponent of keeping his athletes fit mentally, so he runs his practices with that in mind.
“That helped me in some ways,” Musich said. “It helps me pace myself and push myself during a race. It helps me before a race to stay focused. My head was in the right place. I don’t stress out.
“It keeps me relaxed.”
When the rumors started flying around about the canceling of the season, Musich didn’t want to hear it.
“I didn’t want it to come true,” he said. “When we got to practice that Monday, Coach Plese sat us down and told us what was going down. Our season was being cut short. That’s where it set in, right there.
“I was disappointed and angry about it. At first, I didn't know much about it. There’s nothing I could do about it, so I might as well accept it.”
To keep busy, Musich has used his school work and his job at WalMart to keep his mind off of things.
“Those two things have helped,” Musich said. “I miss the meet days the most, running with my teammates, dropping times and being able to hang out with them and cheer them on.”
As far as his future goes, Musich will attend Mesabi Range College in Eveleth for the welding program, but his athletic career came to an abrupt halt.
“I never thought about that much,” he said. “Right now, I don’t feel anything, but next winter when swimming season begins and I’m not there, I will probably feel something. It’ll be the same with track.”
