HIBBING — The strategy Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano chose paid off handsomely.
The Bluejacket mentor knew his team would have a hard time beating Grand Rapids and Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert for the team title, so he went in a different direction.
What Veneziano got was three championship relays, a one-two finish in the 50 freestyle, a champion in the 100 butterfly and second place in the 100 freestyle during the Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals held Saturday at the high school pool.
Just about everything worked according to plan.
“I am thoroughly pleased with our performances throughout the whole tournament, and today was an incredible effort on behalf of the boys,” Veneziano said. “I’m happy. I’m proud of them.”
Team-wise, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert did win the meet with 462.5 points, followed by Grand Rapids 441, the Bluejackets 353.5, Chisago Lakes 226, Mesabi East 208, International Falls 157, Chisholm 154 and Proctor 84.
The one-two in the 50 saw Andrew Hoppe win the event with a time of 22.34. Emerson Cooper, who was seeded fifth coming in, rose to the occasion and placed second in 22.44.
“I was hoping that would happen,” Veneziano said. “That was the rationale for doing what I did. Those guys should do OK and score at state.”
Stenson, who had the No. 1 seed in the butterfly, had no problem holding on to that, swimming a section record of 51.72.
“His time in the fly is outstanding, and he’s still got more in him,” Veneziano said. “He was unshaved, so he will go faster yet.”
The relays all shined.
The 200 medley relay of Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquett, Stenson and Emerson won with a time of 1:40.91; the 200 freestyle relay of Hoppe, Pocquette, Stenson and Emerson swam a 1:30.10; and Hoppe, McCormack, Stenson and Emerson swam a 3:19.01 in the 400 freestyle relay.
“They should go faster,” Veneziano said. “We did a great job across the board. I believe every kid got another time drop today. In fact, I know they did.”
The only question was that 400 freestyle. Hibbing was the third seed, around seven seconds slower than Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert’s No. 1 seed time.
But Veneziano didn’t have the four swimmers in the event on Thursday.
“That was a two-fold process there,” Veneziano said. “No. 1, the three guys I was intending to put in, Cooper, William and Andrew, we needed a fourth guy. Thursday’s prelims was a swim-off situation.
“Whoever had the hot hand Thursday would join those three.”
That swimmer was McCormack.
“He had the edge, plus he’s got a lot more experience in the region and state tournaments,” Veneziano said. “I felt that was the right thing to do.”
There was another reason, too, self sacrifice.
“Last year, we were trying to win all three relays, and after his 100 backstroke there, he was fatigued,” Veneziano said. “I let him make the call to opt out, knowing we would have to fight tooth-and-nail to win the third relay.
“He voluntarily took himself out of the relay and put another guy in there. That’s a selfless act. He got fourth in the backstroke (this year), which I think is his third year placing fourth, and just missing state. He did a bang-up job in the relay. Things don’t always work out on your time scale, but they, ultimately work out.”
The old pool record was 3:20.03, set by a Richfield squad in 2012.
“With the 3:19 that we posted, one of oldest records on the board is the 1983 400 freestyle relay,” Venezinao said. “That one has been eluding us for awhile. I’d really like to get that time, and put these guys up on the board in that position.”
As far as that third-place finish goes, Veneziano had nothing but praise for his team.
“Those two teams were going to be tough to beat,” Veneziano said. “Hats off to both of those teams. They competed well, but my choices of going after those three relays… I’m happy with the decisions we made as a team. It was the best possible outcome that we could have.
“We were a strong, strong third. We were probably closer to second than we envisioned ourselves. Had I put those guys in other individual events, it still wouldn’t have been enough to get second. I’m just as proud of what we accomplished today as I was with the three previous championships that we won.”
The Chisholm High School boys had one swimmer advance to state, Zach Quirk in the 100 breaststroke. He placed third in 1:06.83.
Team: 1. Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 462.5; 2. Grand Rapids 441; 3. Hibbing 353.5; 4. Chisago Lakes 226; 5. Mesabi East 208; 6. International Falls 157; 7. Chisholm 154; 8. Proctor 84.
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:40.91; 2. Grand Rapids 1:43.67; 3, Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 1:45.90; 4. Mesabi East 1:45.92; 5. Chisholm (Kilen Klimek, Jonah Gerimann, Zach Quirk, Bay Yukich), 1:50.38; 6. Chisago Lakes 1:54.23; 7. Proctor 2:03.85; 8. International Falls 2:05.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Andrew Bird, VEG, 1:49.45; 2. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:50.16; 3 Cameron Johnson VEG, 1:51.08; 4. Harrison Logan, VEG 1:55.22; 5. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 1:56.01; 6. Ben Philips, H, 1:56.91; 7. Robert Kelson, VEG, 1:57.31; 8. Jake Slatinski, IF, 1:5.76.
200 individual medley — 1. Jacobson, GR, 2:06.34; 2. Will Serrano, IF, 2:07.50; 3. Owen Engel, VEG, 2:09.71; 4. Leif Sundquist, VEG, 2:10.05; 5. Aaron Hadrava, H, 2:12.26; 6. Chase Musich, H, 2:16.97; 7. Daniel Spaeth, VEG, 2:19.35; 8. Lars Heinecke, CL, 2:19.47; 11. Klimek, C, 2:26.76.
50 freestyle — 1. Andrew Hoppe, H, 22.34; 2. Emerson, H, 22.44; 3. Addison Clarin, CL, 22.55; 4. Schroeder, ME 22.70; 5. Gunnar George, VEG, 23.06; 6. Yukich, C, 33.31; 7. (tie) Luke Pocquette, H, Nathan Spiering, VEG, 23.60.
Diving — 1. Storm Opdahl, CL, 506.10S; 2. Jimmy Nord, CL, 436.90; 3. Tobie Stiles, CL, 388.70; 4. Aydin Aultman, GR, 293.55; 5. Tyler Fosso, H, 293.55; 6. Max Gritzmacher, VEG, 277.90; 7. Kaleb Bruch, CL, 270.95; 8. Cole Hughes, H, 269.35.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson, H, 51.72S; 2. Morrissey, GR, 54.26; 3. Gunnar George, VEG, 55.56; 4. Leighton Ongalo, VEG, 58.49; 5. Xander Ogilive, GR, 59.98; 6. Quirk, C, 1:00.24; 7. Engel, VEG, 1:00.31; 8. Hancock, ME, 1:00.87; 10. Philips, H, 1:01.84; 14. Cooper Peake, H, 1:07.14.
100 freestyle — 1. Bird, VEG, 49.03; 2. Hoppe, H, 49.46; 3. Bartholomew, GR, 49.63; 4. Spiering, VEG, 51.13; 5. Serrano, IF, 51.49; 6. Yukich, C, 52.18; 7. McCormack, H, 52.57; 8. Devin Klimek, GR, 55.54.
500 freestyle — 1. Fitch, GR, 4:58.32S; 2. Johnson, VEG, 5:06.03; 3. Harrison, VEG, 5:13.08; 4. Sundquist, VEG, 5:22.47; 5. Jager McLynn, GR, 5:25.35; 6. Slatinski, IF, 5;25.48; 7. Sean Baldonado, ME, 5:29.29; 8. Robert Kelson, VEG, 5:29.36; 10. Musich, H 5:34.51; 15. Reilly Benedict, H, 6:12.21; 16. Kellen Fisher, H, 6:20.98.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Hoppe, Pocquette, Stenson, Emerson), 1:30.10; 2. Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 1:33.50; 3. Grand Rapids 1:34.84; 4. Chisholm (Yukich, Quirk, Giermann, Kilen Klimek), 1:35.26; 5. Chisago Lakes 1:25.47; 6. Mesabi East 1:36.64; 7. International Falls 1:36.98; 8. Proctor 1:51.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Schroeder, ME, 54.48S; 2. Clarin, CL, 57.06; 3. Morrissey, GR, 57.77; 4. McCormack, H, 57.87; 5. Hadrava, H, 58.39; 6. Ongalo, H, 1:01.25; 7. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:03.80; 8. Alex Morse, GR, 1:04.75; 16. Kilen Klimek, C, 1:11.14.
100 breaststroke — 1. Jacobson, GR, 59.24S; 2. Jaime Hill, ME, 1:04.66; 3. Quirk, C, 1:06.83; 4. Pocquette, H, 1:08.24; 5. Hancock, ME, 1:08.64; 6. Aiden Hecimovich, VEG, 1:09.53; 7. Giermann, C, 1:10.72; 8. Will Silvis, GR, 1:10.48; 10. Riipinen, H, 1:11.25.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Hoppe, McCormack, Stenson, Emerson), 3:19.91P; 2. Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 3:21.51; 3. Grand Rapids 3:23.35; 4. International Falls 3:33.68; 5. Mesabi East 3:49.43; 6. Chisago Lakes 3:49.73; 7. Proctor 3:58.15; 8. Chisholm (Carson Howard, Mason Chuk, Nathan Wangensteen, Calvin Wangensteen), 4:45.07.
Wrestling
Section 7AA Individuals
MORA — The Bluejackets advanced three wrestlers to the state meet, David Platt, Jagger Greenwood and Langston Nash.
Platt and Greenwood both won titles at 138 and 182, respectively. Nash was second at his weight class.
