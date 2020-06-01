HIBBING — Lily Hess wanted to qualify for state in the 4x800 relay.
That was her agenda when the Hibbing High School girls track season started.
That has been taken away due to the coronavirus, so Hess will never know that feeling of advancing to Hamline University in June.
Hess has done it all on the Bluejackets, running in the 3200, the 1600, the 400 and the 300 hurdles, along with the 4x800.
“I did anything they wanted me to do,” Hess said. “I was excited for the season. I started training before my hockey season was done. Our 4x800, we were close to qualifying for state every year, so that was on the agenda.
“It’s hard to realize that I’m not going to be able to spend time with my teammates and coaches because of how much they mean to me and the sport means to me. I have been lucky to be able to experience what I did while I was there.”
Hess has run with athletes like Ariel Jacobson, McKenzie Maki, Natalie Hertling, Mattison Johnson and Francie Kero.
Had things worked out the way they were supposed to this season, Hess would have been running with Ayva Burkes, Johnson in that relay, with a fourth person to be named later.
‘“I’ve been lucky enough to win some IRC Meets and True Team Meets and compete at sections,” Hess said. “I did get to go to state as an alternate in the 4x400, which is more than what most kids get anyway.”
Once the team started working in pods, that’s when Hess thought something serious was going down.
“They started talking about separating the distance runners from the throwers, the sprinters and the jumpers, then canceling school,” Hess said. “Missing out on track was the scariest part of that because it was my last chance.
“It didn’t hit me for a while. I continued training afterward. I ran every day for a month after the season ended, hoping we might be able to return, then it became clear we weren’t going back to school. That’s when I let it go.”
What does Hess miss the most?
“The feeling of finishing an 800 and knowing that my teammates and coaches were proud, and that I gave it my all,” Hess said. “I miss the coaches and distance girls.”
Hess was working at Super One, but as she gets prepared to start a new life for herself, she has since resigned from that job as she prepares to move to Duluth.
“I’ve been making a lot of plans for the future,” Hess said. “I’m moving forward with my ambitions.”
Hess has applied for a Certified Nurses Assistant job at an assisted living facility, but if that falls through, she’s thinking about becoming a tutor.
She’ll attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth, majoring in speech pathology.
