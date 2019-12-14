BARNESVILLE — The Hibbing High School wrestling team placed second at the Barnesville Tournament held Satuday.
Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parker’s Prairie placed first in the individual tournament with 192 points, followed by the Bluejackets with 155. Fargo Davies was third with 123, Fertile-Beltrami 90, Fargo South 63 and Fargo North 59.
St. Paul Johnson had 56.5, Barnesville 56, Osakis 44, Breckinridge 40 and All-Saints Home School 24.
Hibbing picked up three champions at the meet, Bryson Larrabee at 138, David Platt at 145 and Jagger Greenwood at 182.
“We had a great outing in Barnesville, better than I expected,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “I was hoping for a top 10, but the wrestlers had different plans. They started fast and kept on racking up points.
“The next thing we knew, we had everyone in a position to place.”
Placing second were Thomas Hagen at 160 and Chris Tureson at 220.
Hudson Mann was third, and placing fourth were Owen Hendrickson at 152 and Ian Larrabee at 170.
Ethan Roy placed fifth at 106, and Preston Thronson was sixth at 120.
“This is the kind of wrestling I knew this team was capable of,” Pierce said. “Now, I hope we can carry that momentum into Proctor/Hermantown and the Big Bear. We talked about character, and the will to win in practice.
“Today, they showed a ton of it.”
Hibbing’s junior varsity team also had a good showing, with several wrestlers winning two or more matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.