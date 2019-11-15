MINNEAPOLIS — Hibbing High School senior Meghan Minne qualified for the finals in both of her individual events at the State Class A Preliminary Meet held Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Minne qualified 10th in the 50 freestyle with a time 24.50.
“She had a good day,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “She had a little trouble on her turn in the 50, but she still qualified 10th.”
In the 100 freestyle, Minne swam a time of 53.12 to place qualify seventh.
“This will be the third event in her career to go all-state in,” Veneziano said.
In the 500 freestyle, Geli Stenson started strong, but struggled at the end to place 27th with a time of 5:34.36.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Stenson, Madison St. George, Minne and Natalie Skorich swam a time of 1:41.84 to qualify for the finals as the 15th seed.
The foursome nearly missed in the 400 freestyle relay, qualifying just out of the finals at 17th with a time of 3:45.50.
“We swam OK, but it wasn’t a fantastic performance,” Veneziano said.
The finals will begin at noon today at the Aquatics Center.
“So far, we’ve had a good tournament,” Veneziano said. “We’re performing and placing well. We have three swims in the finals. I’m hoping we can finish off with better performances.
“It’s been a great tournament. They’ve done the school and community proud.”
