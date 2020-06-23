HIBBING — Alayna Miller was looking forward to her first season on the Hibbing High School girls track team.
The Bluejacket tennis player and manager for the Hibbing girls basketball team, decided it was time to try something different, so she chose track.
After a good first week of practice, Miller never got the opportunity to compete when things were shut down due to the coronavirus.
It was a bittersweet ending to Miller’s high school career.
“I had been talking about going out for a track for a long time,” Miller said. “Mr. Plese was harassing me about it. It was my senior year, so I decided to try it.”
Miller wasn’t sure how she would be accepted into the track fraternity, but the team made her transition into the the sport an easy one.
“I had a lot of friends in it, and it’s like one big family,” Miller said. “It was fun to join. It was welcoming. It was like I had been there for a long time. That made it easier to join. It’s intimidating joining a new sport, especially during your senior year.
“They made it a lot easier to join.”
Miller didn’t have any experience in track and field, but she was going to compete in the jumping events and some sprinting events.
“I was not used to running at first,” Miller said. “We’d do stuff in the gym, then run a couple of laps around the high school. I’m more a sprinter than a distance runner.
“I was nervous because I didn’t participate in a winter sport. I managed basketball. I thought I was going to die right after it started, but I relaxed a little bit and had a good time.”
The soreness would have been well worth it had the season not been canceled.
Miller, like her teammates, got their first inkling of that when the indoor season was called off.
“No one really knew what was going to happen,” Miller said. “We thought they might push it back, then we could do something outside.”
Miller was looking forward to the second week of track because she was going to find out what spot she was going to occupy on the team.
“It must have been more serious than we were led to believe,” Miller said. “All of the coaches were optimistic, and they didn’t want to worry us too much.”
When the news of canceling the season was handed down, Miller got a little emotional.
“I was more upset about school than track,” she said. “It’s like the realization of the things that end before you expect them to end. It’s funny how quickly it came on. That made it harder to come to terms with.
“I was sad about it. I love school, and I love athletics. It was different with basketball. I hung out and did the things they wanted me to do. It was weird to be participating in a sport after taking the winter season off.”
During the shutdown, Miller hung around with her family, and she talked to her friends on FaceTime.
“I kept in tough with all of them, and it was fun hanging out with my family, especially if I leave for college this fall,” Miller said. “It was good to get those last moments with them.”
Miller is hoping to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth this fall, but everything is still up the air.
“I’m not sure about my living arrangements,” Miller said. “They’re planning on doing in-person classes, but I’m not sure if I’m going to move there, or do my classes online.”
Miller was working as Personal Care Assistant, but she had to bow out of that position because she didn’t have time during the school year.
Now, all Miller can do is imagine how her senior year of track would have played out.
“It was disappointing,” she said. “I was excited to run, but I got over it. For all of the other seniors who didn't get to run in their last year… It was easier for me to accept that than the others.”
