HIBBING — As far as meets go, Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country coach James Plese puts more emphasis on some than others.
One of those meets is the Milaca Mega Meet, which gets under way today, beginning at 12:30 p.m., with the boys race, then 1:15 p.m., with the girls race.
The meet is split into four divisions, with the Bluejackets competing in the D2 portion of the race.
For the Hibbing girls, Lily Hess, Mattison Johnson, Reese Aune, Aune Boben, Jocelyn Strukel, Jorie Anderson and Addison Hess will be competing.
What does Plese need to see from that group of seven in this meet?
“We’re a super-young team going down there,” Plese said. “With the girls, we’ve kind of hit a little bit of a plateau. It’s a combination of passing a cold around, and a couple of them have been battling some nagging injuries.
“We’re hoping Milaca is a turning point. This is one of those big meets where yeah, it’s early, and we’re halfway through the season, but we’re not looking to peak yet, but we want to perform well and put our stamp on how the rest of the season is going to go.”
Plese is hoping that Lily Hess and Johnson set the tone for that.
“They’re experienced veterans on this team,” Plese said. “The only veterans on this team. They’ve been here before. Some of these girls got a little taste of this meet last year, and some of the girls ran in sections last year.
“We’re past that point of saying, ‘We’re young.’ Now it’s, ‘Hey, it’s time to turn things around and turn things up a little bit.’ That starts today.”
Lily Hess, according to Plese, has been running well, and Aune and Boben have been Hibbing’s top runners this season.
“They’ve filled in admirably when Lily hasn’t been able to race,” Plese said. “When she has been there, those two have been in our top three the entire year. They battle for that No. 1 spot, and that’s been fun to watch.
“Jocelyn has been getting more experience, and Jorie has been turning the corner, where she’s shortening the gap between her and Matti for that fourth spot. We’re looking forward to seeing this work. Addison is another one we’ve brought up. She’s gaining confidence with each race.”
Plese said there are approximately 35 teams in the division. He would like to finish in the middle of the pack.
“It would be nice to finish in the upper half, but battling through these injuries, we haven’t been running quite to that level,” Plese said. “With our pack, you never know. We won’t have a girl in the top 15, but our pack should finish in the top 50 in a race like that.
“That sheer size of that race is, hopefully, not going to intimidate the young team we’ve got. I hope they keep their composure and race. This could be a turning point to tell us how the rest of the year is going to go.”
On the boys side, Zach Rusich, John Larrabee, Noah Anderson, Ethan Roy, Jacob Jensrud, Ashton Balaski and Jeremiah Wentland will be competing.
David Platt has been ruled out with a foot injury, so he has been put on the shelf, and hopefully, he can return by section time.
“That’s disheartening, but the show must go on,” Plese said. “We have the two seniors, like on the girls side, but we have a whole slough of sophomores. Sophomore boys vs. seniors-high boys is usually not the match you want to draw up for an ideal race.
“We don’t have an option there, so we’re going to go and compete. Zach has been doing a nice job as our No. 1 runner. He’s been dropping time. He’s hoping to compete well today.”
Again, there are 35 teams expecting to compete.
“it’s going to be a tougher task to hit that middle plate,” Plese said. “Our pack of boys isn’t as high up. It is what it is there. We have to go compete. These sophomore boys haven’t seen this race.”
How much that affects their running will remain to be seen.
“This will be their first taste of a big meet,” Plese said. “We’re hoping that their eyes don’t get too wide. They have to keep their composure as well. That’s where John will come in.”
Larrabee has been through the battles before, so he must settle the team down at the starting line.
“He’ll be the calming presence,” Plese said. “He has been a calming presence for those guys. He keeps them in check. Ashton, Jeremiah and Jacob haven’t seen this race before, so it will be an eye-opener for them.
“They can lean on a Zach a little bit because he has been here before, but he ran at his grade level last year, so he’s getting his first taste of varsity Milaca, but he knows what to do in this kind of setting.”
The Bluejackets did have a good race on Tuesday in Grand Rapids. Now, they must carry that over into this meet.
“Hopefully, they keep shortening the gap, and keep trying to get a PR,” Plese said. “With the sheer number of kids there and the competition level, hopefully, we can run some PRs. We want to keep the boys together a little bit, especially the sophomore group, then slowly move up and pick guys off.
“it’s a veteran experience here, and we’re bringing a bunch of rookies. We’re interested to see how it goes. Most of our varsity guys could run the sophomore race, but we’re running them in the varsity race. We’ll see what happens.”
