INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rangers improved to 2-0 on the season after downing the Broncos, 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-19).
Mountain Iron-Buhl had a strong defensive effort, which included 26 digs from three players. Morgan Dircks paced the team with 11, Miah Gellerstedt had nine and Mia Ganyo came up with six.
“Mia Ganyo had a really good game,’’ first-year head coach Megan Preiner said.
Overall, MI-B played “10 times better’’ than in their opening win against North Woods, Preiner said. The girls really stepped it up after two more days of practice, she added.
In the kills department, Dircks led the way with five, while Sage Ganyo added six set assists. In addition, Dircks, Gellerstedt and Jordan Zubich recorded three ace blocks each. MI-B also came up with six ace serves as Maleah Milton tallied three, Paris Pontinen added two and Dircks chipped in with one.
Virginia 3,
Duluth Denfeld 0
At Virginia, the Virginia volleyball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-14) route of Duluth Denfeld.
Junior Lexiss Trygg was dominant on the attack for the Blue Devils, finishing the match with 15 kills. She added one block defensively as well.
Kaylee Iverson finished with seven kills, seven digs and two aces for Virginia, while Emily Hejny added six kills and seven digs. Rain Aune served up six aces to go along with her six aces and Alli Anderson put up 24 set assists to lead the Blue Devils.
Mesabi East 3
Lakeview Christian 0
At Duluth, the Mesabi East volleyball team picked up a 3-0 road win over Lakeview Christian Academy Thursday, 25-9, 25-8, 25-19.
The offensive attack was balanced with Autumn Gregorich and Mia Mattfield leading with six kills apiece along with five from Meghan Walker.
A strong serving night from the Giants, Gregorich served up eight aces with Mattfield putting up six of her own. Emma Baker finished with 22 set assists to go along with her six aces and Walker added five more.
Girls Soccer
Mesabi East 3
W-H-A 1
BIWABIK — Halee Zorman, Jolie Stocke and Madi Steele each netted goals Thursday as the Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team notched its first win in more than a year.
The Giants scored once in the first half and twice in the second to pickup the 3-1 victory over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
The goal in the first minute by Halee Zorman (assisted by Stevie Hakala) got the home team going early.
“It was a really great start for us,’’ said head coach Sue Bennett.
W-H-A tied things up 10 minutes into the game and continued to dominate play in the Mesabi East end.
However, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsen shut the door after that as she tallied 13 saves in net.
Mesabi East had the wind in the second half and used it to their advantage.
Stocke dented the net 20 minutes into the second half with the assist going to Emma Crum.
The game went back and forth for a while before Madi Steele scored unassisted with just two minutes left to seal the win.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Eveleth-Gilbert 6,
Hermantown 1
At Hermantown, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team bounced back from their loss earlier this week with a 6-1 win over the Hawks of Hermantown.
The Golden Bears swept the singles with Lydia Delich, Katelyn Torell, Julia Lindseth and Mylee Young all picking up straight sets wins over their Hawks opponents.
In doubles, McKenna Edstrom and Anna Beaudette grabbed a 6-1, 6-1 win over their opponents at No. 1 doubles while Gianna Odella and Emma Ziegler also dropped just two games in their win, 6-2, 6-0.
After the match, E-G head coach Dean Edstrom says his team responded well to some lineup changes ahead of Thursday’s match.
“We tried some girls in some different spots today and I am happy with how this team can adapt as tennis players and not just singles players or doubles players,” Edstrom said. “They are becoming good all around players.”
Eveleth-Gilbert 6, Hermantown 1
Singles: Lydia Delich, EG, def. Drew Gray, H, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Katelyn Torell, EG, def. Gabi Johnson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Lauren Palokangas, H, 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 Mylee Young, EG, def. Aurora Opsahl, H, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 McKenna Edstrom/Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Layla Maki/Eiley Kohlmey, H, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Gianna Odella/Emma Ziegler, EG, def. Olivia Hinstaln/Lauren Smith, H, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Hailey Landgren/Andie Swanson, H, def. Kada Ceglar Alyssa Grahek, EG, 6-1, 6-3.
