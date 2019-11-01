MESABI DAILY NEWS
MOUNTAIN IRON — Six local runners will be competing individually today at the State Cross Country Meet in Northfield.
They all have their hopes set for personal bests on a day that will be around 40 degrees and forecasted light winds.
For Virginia, Cameron Stocke will compete in the boys’ 5,000 meters and Alex Wercinski will race in the girls’ 5,000 meters.
Mountain Iron-Buhl, meanwhile, will be sending Kate and Liz Nelson, as well as Jeffrey Kayfes.
The Golden Bears will be represented by Natalie Fultz, a senior.
Below is a look at the participants from each school.
Virginia
Head coach Andy Del Greco and the Blue Devils have been trying some new things this year and it has been paying off.
He continued that week as freshman Stocke and junior Wercinski prepared for the state meet at St. Olaf in Northfield.
“We worked them a little bit harder than we normally do,’’ Del Greco said. The practices this week were a little shorter, but the intensity was not lessened.
“We’ve worked them harder this year. It’s been very rewarding for the kids,’’ he added.
Asked why Virginia went with a different approach, Del Greco said he has done a lot of research, talked to other coaches and decided to go away from the usual tapering method.
At sections, Stocke finished just over 16 minutes (16:01.9) and took second place overall in the boys’ race. As far as goals for his second straight state meet, Stocke “wants to finish in the top five’’ and come in with a time under 16 minutes.
Wercinski, meanwhile, captured ninth in the girls’ race with a personal record time of 19:56.7. Now in her second trip to state (2017), she hopes to finish inside the top 50.
Del Greco expects the temperature this afternoon to be around 40 degrees, which will be “pefect running weather’’ to help his athletes reach their goals.
The course also suits Stocke and Wercinski well. It is not too hilly (except for the last 100-plus meters) and it has been prepared well for today’s big race.
Wercinski and Stocke ran the course Friday, and are “both feeling very good,’’ the coach said.
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Mountain Iron-Buhl will be represented by three runners in this year’s state meet including sophomore Kayfes and eighth grade sisters Kate and Liz Nelson. This will be Kate’s second appearance at state and the first for Liz and Kayfes.
Kayfes qualified on the boys’ side after finishing fourth (16:41.90) last week in Cloquet. Liz (19:51.40) qualified after finishing eighth in the girls’ race and her sister Kate (20:00.70) finished in 11th to punch her ticket.
All three making it to the state meet was a product of good preparation all throughout the season according to Rangers head coach Dave Taus.
“The kids have worked really hard to get here,” Taus said. “They went into sections knowing that they had a really good opportunity to be successful and they ran their best times of the year. They were just prepared. It was exciting to see that they made it and they knew they worked hard to reach that goal.”
MI-B has sent at least one runner to state now for three years in a row and some members of the team have used that opportunity to cheer on their teammates while still getting to take in the atmosphere that is the state meet. That is just a part of the preparation that went into this season according to Taus.
“I think watching their teammates before have made them prepared for wanting to make it there this year. They knew what they had to do to be successful this season. We sat down with all of our runners and gave them a time line and laid out what they’d have to do to make it to state. I think coming down here even as an observer really helped their mind frame and get them past that mental barrier.”
Kayfes used last year to watch teammate Aaron Nelson at the state meet and now he’ll be able to run his first time at state with that experience in the back of his head.
“He’s been doing outstanding all year. After Aaron Nelson made it last year, he was able to come down and watch him run and really just enjoy the atmosphere.
“He ran his best time at section by 18 seconds and just like the rest of our team, he’s a competitor. The better the competition is, the more athletes like him thrive. I think you see that throughout a lot of MI-B sports.”
For sisters Liz and Kate Nelson, the opportunity to run together at the state’s highest meet is one not many get to experience. The pair hope to make it a recurring thing being just eighth graders.
“It’s very exciting for both of them to qualify this year. Liz has just excelled for us since the first meet. She’s been really focused and driven to come down after seeing her sister make it last year. She wanted to make sure she got a piece of the action.
“Kate just ran an outstanding meet at sections. She took over 50 seconds off partially because she’s been dealing with some injuries this season. But she’s been feeling better and working hard these last few weeks and really has been running great. I think both of them are going to be ready to go for it.”
Eveleth-Gilbert
Golden Bears head coach Jon Wagner has a strong belief in his senior runner Fultz after a good week of practice.
“Natalie trained well and is feeling good’’ heading into today’s race, he said in a telephone interview Friday. “I think she’ll have a good day tomorrow.’’
Fultz crossed in 10th place at sections in 19:58.9 after being fully healed from a knee issue part way through the season, he added. “I’m looking forward to what she can do tomorrow.’’
As far as Fultz’s goal today, Wagner said he wants her to have a good meet, while being aggressive and confident.
The key to having success will be following through on her strategy for the 5,000 meter event.
“We always say ‘plan your race and run your plan.’ ’’ Wagner added that Fultz is pretty tough minded and he believes she will stick with her plan.
As far as the Class A races today for boys and girls, “the northern section is looking very strong,’’ Wagner said, including Mesabi East’s Ava Hill. Fultz is used to running with those northern girls and will be more comfortable today because more northern girls will be there.
In addition, Wagner would like to see the weather as cold as possible. He’ll take 40-45 in St. Olaf and light winds, though. “That’s good to run in.’’
The Class A girls race begins at 1 p.m. and the Class A boys race will follow at 2 p.m.
