MOUNTAIN IRON — On the road again would describe the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ and girls’ basketball teams pretty well this summer.
The girls’ team played in seven varsity and six junior varsity tournaments, while the boys’ squad took part in six varsity and five junior varsity tournaments.
The tournaments have had the MI-B players — often both boys and girls — traveling to such places as Winona, Minn., Wisconsin Dells and Maple Grove, Minn., in an effort to improve their skills and team play.
“We’ve been pretty busy playing and practicing and traveling. A lot of miles. It’s been fun. It’s been a good experience,’’ said longtime girls’ head basketball coach Jeff Buffetta, who was also recently hired as the boys’ head coach.
In the effort to get better, the girls and the boys practiced twice a week in June and July, participated in league nights, weight lifting and Pacesetter tourna-
ments. The eighth grade boys won the Pacesetter state title, while the seventh and eighth grade girls both won their respective Pacesetter state tournaments.
The travel and summer basketball activities are normal for the girls, said Buffetta. Including both girls and boys hasn’t been done before. “So it’s been a little bit interesting. At a lot of the tournaments, we’ve doubled them up. We played both teams at the same time, in the same places.’’
Down in Winona two weekends ago, “we played 26 games in two days. We were one game to the next for two days straight. It’s been a lot of juggling and managing of schedules but it’s been good.’’
Asked about traveling to tournaments with the girls’ team, sophomore-to-be Braxton Negen said it has been fun. At the events, “they cheer us on and we get to cheer them on. It’s just a fun experience.’’
Senior-to-be Mia Ganyo said, “it’s actually really cool (traveling together) because we build off each other. The boys have a lot of confidence on the offensive side of things.’’ The girls can then insert some of that into how they play, while the boys can see just how intense the girls are on defense, she added.
“So we’re kind of giving and taking and learning and it’s actually helping us out a lot.’’
Negen believes his team is “getting better and better over time’’ with a new coach. There are a fair amount of things to learn, he added, especially on defense. “We always could get better at getting down on defense. I mean that’s one thing I struggle with. We try to work at that at least half an hour each time we go to practice.’’
The boys’ team definitely learns things from the nine-time defending Section 7A champion girls’ squad. “We run the same plays, so when the girls are playing, we try to watch them as much as we can so we can learn them too. We know they’ve been running them longer.’’
The girls have had some of their own things to work on after MI-B’s top four scorers graduated last spring, Ganyo states.
“At first it was tough, especially with the offensive side of things. Scoring was really difficult for us. We don’t have one main scorer. We pass the ball really well as a team together. It’s actually really fun to see how everyone gets to score.
“Some games I’ll score 20 and some games my little sister (freshman-to-be Sage) will actually be the main scorer. It’s really fun to see that everyone, just everyone, is scoring on our team and it’s really fun to see. Over the last few months, we’ve really learned how to develop on the offensive side of things.’’
Defense, however, has helped the MI-B girls win games as the offense was developing.
“We are small and quick and we love, love working together. I think every single one of us just knows if our intensity is up, we can beat anyone around and it’s super fun.’’
Regarding the girls’ offense, Buffetta said, “we spent the summer trying to get experience and figure out who’s going to score for us. I think it’s gone really well.
“For the boys obviously, it’s just implementing a whole new system and trying to get them to understand the way we want things to go. We’re really young with the boys. We’ve come a long way this summer. We’ve got some good experience. It should be good.’’
“We do a lot more man to man (defense) than they’ve done in the past,’’ Buffetta said of his boys’ team. He and his staff are just making some changes. (Former head) coach (Luke) Winans did a great job and had a good program, very successful. We do things just slightly different. It’s a change of mentality from the way they did it before. It’s sort of trying to change that thought process. It’s been going good.’’
The girls are young, as well, but they have the benefit of many years in the system already, he added.
“Between boys and girls, we’re playing an awful lot of ninth and tenth graders this year.’’ ... “Hopefully that will keep building up toward the future.’’
How have the girls and boys reacted to this summer’s coaching change?
“I think they’re pretty receptive. The girls have been receptive to it. For the boys, it’s different for them. We’re just coaching them, that’s all. Our expectations are the same regardless of boys or girls. I don’t think we approach either of them different. We approach them the same.’’
Buffetta said he loves the challenge of coaching both teams, but he couldn’t do it without so many great coaches helping out the girls and the boys. Byron Negen will be assistant coach for both the boys and girls, as well.
Dawn Savela, John Grones and John Villebrun have been putting in a lot of time on the girls’ side, while Gary Friedlieb is coming out of retirement to help the boys and Jeremy Jesch is assisting, too.
The boys will face some stiff competition from at least North Woods, Ely, Nashwauk-Keewatin and Silver Bay, while the girls will be challenged by top competitors Cherry and Cromwell-Wright.
As far as the goals for the teams, Buffetta said, “our goals don’t change. We just want to be there at the end and give ourselves a chance.’’
Specifically regarding the girls seeking a 10th straight Section 7A title, he said, “we’d like to win again. Why not?’’
