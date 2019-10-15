HOYT LAKES — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team came up one point short of winning the Iron Range Conference Meet held Tuesday at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course.
Mesabi East got first (Ava Hill), third (Lydia Skelton) and sixth place (Bella Thomas, which was enough to give the Giants 55 points compared to 56 for the Bluejackets.
International Falls was third with 78, followed by Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 111, Virginia 124, Grand Rapids 135 and Eveleth-Gilbert 148.
“It’s disappointing, but five of our seven runners had PRs today,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “I feel like those girls did their job. We had girls step up, and they did well. We wanted to win, but beating an Ava Hill-led team was going to be hard.
“That would have been nice.”
Hibbing’s top placer was Reese Aune, who finished sixth with a time of 21:15. She was followed by Aune Boben in 10th (21:31), Jorie Anderson 11th (21:32), Mattison Johnson 13th (21:48) and Lily Hess 15th (21:52).
Those top five finishers earned all-conference honors. For Johnson, it was her fourth all-conference honor.
“That’s rare and special,” Plese said. “You don’t get that too often. Reese and Aune did well. Reese hung on to Bella. She fought and battled. They all battled. Jorie had a heck of a race. Mattie and Lily were all-conference in their senior years.
“They both ran strong races for us. I’m happy with our top runners. Anytime you lose by one point, you’re disappointed, but Ava and her teammates did what they needed to do.”
Alizah Langner was 20th (22:17), Gianna Figueroa was 22nd in 22:18 and Charleigh Hartl was 33rd in 23:12.
For Chisholm, Layla Rajkovich was 28th in 22:44, and Autum Rajkovich was 51st in 24:53.
For the Titans, Kaitlin Olson was 14th, Baylie Norris 16th, Carlee Plackner 18th, Karly Mann 29th, Avalynn Westphal 39th, Hailey Kilduff 58th
On the boys side, Hibbing placed sixth with 141 points. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin won it with 29 points, followed by Virginia with 87, Grand Rapids 97, Eveleth-Gilbert 99 and International Falls 113.
Mesabi East had 142, Deer River 187 and Chisholm 261.
Zach Rusich placed 17th for the Bluejackets in 18:34. Jacob Jensrud was 21st (18:44), Noah Anderson 31st (19:35), John Larrabee 33rd (19:46) and Jack Gabardi 39th (20:07).
Rounding out the Hibbing runners were Jeremiah Wentland 40th (20:12), Ethan Aune 48th (20:38), Ashton Balaski 52nd (21:15), Ethan Roy 54th (21:17), Nils Heinemann 56th (21:20) and Owen Hendrickson 64th (21:51).
“It’s hard for me to assess where we’re at,” Plese said. “GNK is ultra strong this year. We knew were weren’t going to take them down. The boys have to be disappointed in taking sixth. It’s not ideal.
“I hope that makes them hungry, but it’s been a growing year for the boys. For some of them, it’s their first time on the varsity, but I don’t want to hang on that excuse. It’s getting used to the training, racing and the mental side of things.”
For the Bluestreaks, Kilen Klimek was 55th (21:18), Jonah Giermann 61st (21:41), Jesse Covell 65th (22:37), Bay Yukich 68th (23:56), Dennis Kirkpatrick 69th (24:29) and Luca Soderberg 70th (24:55).
Geno Uhrbom won the meet with a time of 15:49. Spencer Engel was third, Greg Peterson fourth, Daniel Olson eighth and Connor Thoennes 13th.
Michael Butterfield placed 18th, and Levin Danielson 19th.d
Our girls did their job so did ME good battle though they lost it on tiebreaker proud of girls five all conference special and ratre to do tough to not come away team title proud of the effort
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3
Bigfork 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans got eight kills from Addy Gangl in the sweep over the Huskies Tuesday.
Madi Owens had five aces; Misty Bozich 15 assists; Graci Williams seven kills; Taylor Williams five aces; and Jazlynn Svaleson five kills.
