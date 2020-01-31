AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ swim team won five events at their own Giant’s Country Invitational Saturday to win the four-team meet with 389 points.

Two of those wins came from Logan Schroeder, who saw great success in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Schroeder earned his first win of the day in the 50 free, touching the wall first with a time of 23.39, beating out Chisholm’s Bay Yukich at 24.43.

Later in the meet, Schroeder picked up his second win, stopping the clock at 1:02.11 in the 100 backstroke. He was the clear winner in the event with Chisholm’s Kilen Klimek finishing second at 1:10.15.

The Giants also scored an individual win thanks to Sean Baldonado, taking home first in the 500 freestyle. Baldonado’s time of 5:57.39 but him nearly 13 seconds ahead of his closest competitor, teammate Carter Steele (6:10.32).

Their last individual win came from Jamie Hill, who had a comfortable victory in the 100 breaststroke. Hill’s time of 1:12.06 was more than enough to beat out runner-up Caleb Mattison of Proctor.

The home team also scored a win in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. Schroeder, Baldonado, Hill and Kaleb Hancock narrowly beat out the team from Chisholm with a time of 1:56.56. The Bluestreaks were runners-up at 1:57.79.

Mesabi East finished just above International Falls in team points (389-351) to win the meet. Chisholm was third with 241.

