GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team went to Grand Rapids expecting to see John Sutherland in the lineup.
The Thunderhawk senior scored 51 points on Tuesday against Hermantown, so the Bluejackets had their work cut out for them when it came to slowing him down.
Hibbing didn’t get that chance.
Sutherland wasn’t in the lineup Thursday, and the Bluejackets took advantage of it as Ayden McDonald scored 23 points in leading Hibbing to a 56-47 victory over the Thunderhawks at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets only gave up 47 points, but Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said the game had a whole different perspective without Sutherland on the floor.
“We have up 47 points, but defensively, on paper, it looks like it went well, but I didn’t think we felt like we played great D,” McDonald said. “That’s the part of the game we’ve been talking about incessantly.
“When we found out he wasn’t going to play, we went from fired up to flat. Rapids played with a nothing-to-lose attitude. We responded well enough. We were careless with the ball, but fortunately, we got to the free throw line and well from there.”
Hibbing got 19 points from Mayson Brown.
Grand Rapids was led by Jacob Johnson with 23 points.
“They came after us physically, and our guards had a tough time shaking themselves free for a good part of the game,” McDonald said. “We should have done a better job on the boards with Sutherland out.
“It reminds me that they’re more than just Sutherland. He carries the load from a scoring perspective, but guys had the opportunity they don’t normally get. They did a decent job with it.”
HHS 35 21 — 56
GR 23 24 — 47
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 19, Tre Holmes 4, Parker Maki 4, Eli Erickson 2, Ayden McDonald 23.
Grand Rapids: Jacob Johnson 23, Easton Fothergill 5, Brady Bachmann 5, Austin Hanson 6, David Elles 6, Ty Peterson 2.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 15; Grand Rapids 19; Fouled Out: Trent Johnson; Free Throws: Hibbing 18-19; Grand Rapids 8-13; 3-pointers: Brown 3, McDonald 3, Johnson 4, Bachmann.
