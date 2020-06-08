HIBBING — Chance McCormack was on the Hibbing High School boys track team from the seventh-grace to his sophomore season, then he took a year off.
McCormack figured it was time to take a break from the sport, with the thought of returning for his senior season.
Unfortunately for McCormack, for reasons out of his control, he never got the chance to return when the coronavirus took its toll on all high school, college and professional sports in March.
So why did McCormack take his junior year off?
“I wanted to focus on working, and I was feeling like I was not good at track,” McCormack said. “I wanted to focus on working and working out in the gym, but I missed it.
“I missed being a part of the team, like swimming. It was seeing my friends every day, and being able to compete and travel with the team on the bus — the social interaction part of it. That’s why I came back to it.”
McCormack tries to keep things in perspective, so when it came time to cancel the season, he was ready for it.
“I figured it would become a big thing,” McCormack said. “They were closing down the schools just for precaution, but I was expecting it. Even so, you don’t think it’s going to be true until it happens.
“It’s not terrible because everybody else is missing it, too. It wasn’t swimming, so it’s not as hurtful, but it would have been nice to finish my last season of track.”
Once the indoor meets were canceled, that’s when it became a reality.
“I wasn’t too emotional because everyone else was hurting, too,” McCormack said. “That’s why it didn’t hurt as bad. It was my last chance to do this. I can’t go back to next year.
“It didn’t hit me as hard.”
McCormack was appreciative of his coaches for keeping him in their thoughts during the down time.
“They did that for as long as they could,” McCormack said. “They went to all of the seniors’ houses, talked to us and gave us a poster. That was kind and thoughtful for them to do that when they didn’t have to.”
To stay busy during this down time, McCormack has been working out.
“I run all of the time,” he said. “I’m trying to keep in shape. It’s hard sitting at home realizing that I could be doing something. That’s how I’ve been getting through it.”
McCormack was taking PSEO classes and is close to getting his AA degree. He will attend Hibbing Community College in the fall to finish that off.
After that, he will attend a four-year university to get a degree in sports therapy.
“Ideally, I want to work at Division I college or a professional sports team to rehab athletes and get them back to where they need to be,” McCormack said.
McCormack, who swam for the Bluejackets during the winter season, has watched his athletic career come to an end.
“If I go into sports therapy I have to get some kind of medical degree,” McCormack said. “To balance swimming, with multiple practices, and get a medical degree, it wouldn’t work.
“This was my last hurrah in the sports and the competing world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.