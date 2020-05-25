HIBBING — Dominic Marchetti was looking forward to serving his second year as captain on the Hibbing High School boys track team.
The Bluejacket senior was hoping to change the culture of the program, bringing it back to prominence in Section 7AA.
All of the pieces were in place to do that, then COVID-19 struck, and put all of Marchett’s plans on hold.
It’s not the way Marchetti wanted to end his senior season, but he gained an appreciation of other factors in his life when the track season was canceled during the third week of March.
Even so, Marchetti thought Hibbing had something special in the works this season.
“I was excited on working on turning the program around,” Marchetti said. “We were adding more discipline, and I thought it was going to be a productive year, for the boys, especially.
“We had the talent. When you mix that with hard work, that could have built into something.”
Marchetti said that the first week of practice went well, and there was no talk of suspending the season.
“There wasn’t anything that stood out,” Marchetti said. “We figured we’d still have a season.”
When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz decided to shut down the schools, that’s when reality hit the fan.
“At that point, I figured the season would be pushed back further, but when they switched to distance learning, that’s when I figured it would go out the door,” Marchetti said.
With no track to worry about, Marchetti focused his attention elsewhere.
“I focused my energy to where it needed to be, finishing out my schooling strong, and spending more time with my family,” Marchetti said. “I would have been normally focused on track, so I would have let my grades slip a little bit.
“This cut out that senior slide for me. I would have been close to letting it slide.”
Marchetti was taking PSEO classes at Hibbing Community College. He graduated on May 15, with an Associate of Science degree in engineering.
Not participating in track helped him complete that degree.
“I’m an emotional guy about some things, but for this, I’m not super emotional about it,” Marchetti said. “I was more relieved because I didn’t have the stress of not knowing if there was going to be a season, what condition I needed to be in and what condition the team needed to be in.”
Aside from his studying, Marchetti also tried to stay in shape. He had a football camp he was supposed to attend at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, but that was canceled due to the virus.
He was using his track time to prepare for that camp.
“I had been working five to six hours a day that first week,” Marchetti said. “I was using track to boost my readiness to play college football. I was supposed to go to that combine, but they closed it down.
“That’s where they wanted me to play.”
Those plans didn’t pan out, but Marchetti had a second option, attending the University of North Dakota this fall.
“I’ve reached out to the coaching staff, but I haven’t heard back from them,” Marchetti said.
As for staying busy during the pandemic, Marchetti said he hasn’t had any problems keeping his mind off of it.
“I have seven people running around my house to help with that,” Marchetti said. “I’ll start working for my dad, so that should keep my mind off of it. I’m spending extra time with family, and doing my homework. I had a heavy class load.
“This has helped my focus on school. I had four hours of class each day, then four hours of homework every night. It was college work, but for college and high school credit. Those are the most important things in my life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.